Giant Junior

Automatic trading system. This trend adviser will make a good company for your older brother. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair.

This Expert Advisor is also designed for trading on large timeframes. Both Expert Advisors showed a large percentage of winning trades, but they are better perceived as trading systems. For more profitable trading, in addition to the main signal, the Expert Advisors have a visual signal panel. It is displayed on the right side of the chart. If most of the cubes on the panel are green, you can consider buying. If it's red, then sell it. After the main signal appears in the alert, it is recommended to wait for the desired color on the visual panel. Expert Advisors can be installed on any chart, but the visual panel gives reliable signals on the H4 or H1 charts.





This Expert Advisor, in addition to the above, shows graphical patterns on the chart, which can serve as an additional confirmation of the signal.





The main signal is an alert. In order for the Expert Advisor to show an alert, but not open a trade, you need to allow trading in the Expert Advisor itself, but prohibit Auto-trading in the terminal.

I consider the time from 01.00 to 11.30 (GMT+2, summer time) to be more reliable for this Expert Advisor.