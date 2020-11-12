Assistant Auto Set sll Set tp Auto Opendeals

"Cooperative QQ:556024"

"Cooperation wechat:556024"

"Cooperative email:556024@qq.com"













This is an EA that assists manual trading.





The functions are as follows:





1. Manually place a benchmark order, EA automatically calculates the number of lots that need to be placed according to the account balance, and opens the second order. Example: The benchmark A order is free to open 0.01 lots, and the number of lots is calculated based on the account balance. If it is less than or equal to 0.02 lots, Then the second order will open 0.01, otherwise the total lot will be added to the calculated lot.





2. For orders with no stop loss or no take profit, the corresponding stop loss and profit will be set, and the stop loss is a fixed value. The first order take profit is calculated based on the intraday fluctuation range, and the second order take profit is based on Calculation of the amplitude of weekly fluctuations.





3. After the profit margin reaches a certain value, the capital preservation setting will be activated.





aim of design:





1. During the transaction process, it was discovered that with the increase or decrease in the amount of funds, the number of hands can be increased and decreased simultaneously to be more suitable for the compound interest environment.Although the manual calculation is simple, it is not lazy and fast enough.





2. During my long-term trading process, I found that it is generally necessary to lighten up the position. Of course, this kind of lightening and copying EA will be perfect.





3. The two orders have different profit reference targets, and the targets can be analyzed carefully after the order enters the market, without spending too much time in the initial stage of the order





4. If two orders have no stop loss after entering the market, then the preset stop loss will be automatically set.



