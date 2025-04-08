Doji Finder MT5

The Expert Advisor identifies Doji candles on the chart and opens trades when they appear (if they meet the specified parameters). In addition, the EA can also trade with the Engulfing candles. It can display the candles it is trading on, it also shows how the signal candle is set up. The exact settings of the signal candles can be changed and optimized. Also, the Expert Advisor has settings for additional indicators for filtering trade entries and can analyze trading volumes, so that, for example, do not take into account signals when there was little volume.



