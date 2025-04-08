Doji Finder MT5

The Expert Advisor identifies Doji candles on the chart and opens trades when they appear (if they meet the specified parameters). In addition, the EA can also trade with the Engulfing candles. It can display the candles it is trading on, it also shows how the signal candle is set up. The exact settings of the signal candles can be changed and optimized. Also, the Expert Advisor has settings for additional indicators for filtering trade entries and can analyze trading volumes, so that, for example, do not take into account signals when there was little volume.

The EA sets stop loss and take profit, can use trailing stop, trade on various currency pairs and timeframes with appropriate preliminary optimization of parameters.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds to open each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
  • IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous deal;
  • DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after unprofitable closing of the previous deal;
  • OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
  • OrdersFilling - change the way of order execution (some brokers may not support all methods);
  • Slippage - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation);
  • OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between opening the next deal;
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in one terminal);
  • StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
  • TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon an opposite signal;
  • TrailingStopValue - the value of the trailing stop in points, if the value is set to 0, then the trailing stop is not used;
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
  • MinLongShadowPercent - the minimum length of the shadow of a Doji candlestick for opening a trade (as a percentage of the entire candlestick, 1-99%);
  • MaxCandleBodyPercent - maximum body length of the Doji candlestick (0.1% - 20%);
  • CountLastCandles - the number of previous candles in one direction before the Doji reversal (1-10);
  • MinCandleLenghtPercent - minimum length of the Doji candlestick as a percentage of several previous ones (0, off, 1-200%);
  • EngulfingBodyPercent - When greater than 0, "engulfing" signals are searched for, the parameter indicates by how many percent the body of the signal candlestick should overlap the body of the previous one;
  • MinCandleVolumePercent - Minimum volume difference as a percentage of previous candles (0.0 - do not use volumes);
  • FastMAPeriod - period of the Moving Average indicator for filtering signals (0 - do not use MA filtering);
  • SlowMAPeriod - period of the second Moving Average indicator for filtering signals;
  • AppliedPriceMA - used price type for the Moving Average indicator;
  • StochasticFilterPeriod - Stochastic indicator period for filtering trades (0 - do not use filter by Stochastic indicator);
  • StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
  • StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (1-99);
  • AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
  • Trading start hour - trading start hour;
  • Trading end hour - trading end hour;
  • EnableInfo - show some information and parameters of found Doji candles;
  • ShowExampleCandle - show examples of candles for trading, the settings of which are specified by the MinLongShadowPercent and MaxCandleBodyPercent parameters.

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