Usdjpy Awesome Oscillator Revolution

The UJ_H1_170147110_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on USDJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/usdjpy-awesome-oscillator-revolution/


Key details are:

Parameters
MagicNumber: 170147110
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is below 0.
Short Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is above 0.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the highest price of the last 30 bars plus 1.60 times the ATR of the last 30 bars, with a SL of 2.6 * ATR(19) and moves SL to break-even at 8 * ATR(14), valid for 9 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the lowest price of the last 30 bars minus 1.60 times the ATR of the last 30 bars, with a SL of 2.6 * ATR(19) and moves SL to break-even at 8 * ATR(14), valid for 9 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market


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