Range Breakout EA PRO

Test Before Use...

In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction.

During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the range breakout EA Pro to look for opportunities to buy low and sell high or to buy high and sell low predicting that the market may stay within this range or breakout.

It is important to note that ranges can be difficult to predict, and they can change suddenly if there is a significant market event or news announcement that causes the price to break out of the range.

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Rolieblack
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Rolieblack 2026.07.21 18:29 
 

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