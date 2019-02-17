PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5

Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

Customizable trading direction

Customizable donchian breakout period

It can trade using pending or market orders

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Built-in money management

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Filter trading by forex sessions

Filter trading by week days



NFA/FIFO compliant (optional)



The EA implements four different trading behaviors:

Regular: The EA will buy at bullish breakouts and sell at bearish breakouts

Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish breakouts and buy at bearish breakouts

Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish breakouts and disregard bearish ones

Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish breakouts and disregard bullish ones

Additionally, the EA implements four money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



