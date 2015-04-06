DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA based on indicator DYJ AtrTrendReversal
It uses ATR trend line to find the entrance signal.
EA can directly call the indicator file signal.
It is also possible to obtain the signal without indicator file support.
EA uses grid and double investment strategy.
The starting transaction of double investment strategy can be controlled by Risk parameters.
EA can use risk mode to control EA's stopping and trading volume polling.
The risk control mode includes reaching the maximum Equity or the maximum transaction volume.
EA can use profit target tracking and opposite signal closed.
And EA used the GAME strategy of confronting the market.
EA parameter template:
- XAUUSD(Link）
- GBPUSD(Link)
Recommend ECN account
- XAUUSD SPREAD is about 8,
- GBPUSD SPREAD is about 2,
- When recommending grid doubling strategy, the chart period M15
- 1 order mode, high TIMEFRAME chart is recommended (check whether the historical statistical minimum MINTP displayed by the indicator is profitable)
- Minimum deposit $500
- Recommended deposit 1000 or more.
- Recommend high leverage；1000 or more
- If the lever is 500 and Minimum deposit $100 or more; please lower the Risk percentage parameter and set the input risk = 0.02.
Input
[General]
InpMagicNumber = 7129
InpEAComment = ATR
InpInitDeposit = 100
[Indicator]
InpIndicatorDirectoryName = Market
InpIndicatorFileName = DYJ AtrTrendReversal
InpIsUseIndicatorsFile = false
InpLossKeyValue = 2 -- Key value for Loss
atrPeriods = 14 -- ATR periods
InpIsUseMaxTPStatistics = true
InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false
[EA Signal]
IsNewCandleOpenAndClose = false -- Check New Candle
InpOppostteClosed = true -- Oppostte Closed
[Risk]
InpLotsRisk = 0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$
InpLots = 0.01
InpStopMode = REDUCE_BALANCE_OR_LOTS -- EA Risk Mode:VolumePolling or StopEA
InpMaxProfitsStopEA = 2400000 -- Reach the maximum equity; Please estimate the maximum profit according to the actual trend.
InpMaxLotsStopEA = 100 -- Reach the maximum lots; Please estimate the maximum lots according to the actual trend.
[Trade]
InpTakeProfit = 1000 -- InpTakeProfits: TP > = SL, [0]Long term Take Profits.
InpStopLoss = 1000 -- InpStopLoss:[>0]NormalSL;[<0]SL by Signal;[0]Long term stop loss
InpMaxTrades = 1
InpTargetProfits = 5
InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 -- Dynamic Increase Coefficient for target
InpDirection = Both
InpIsOpenOrder = OpenAndPending
InpGridMode = STOP_MODE
InpMaxGridOrders = 0
InpFristOrderStep = 200
InpOrderStep = 200
InpMaxGroupRound = 3 -- InpMaxGroupRound:reaches InpMaxGroupRound & InpGroupProfits
InpGroupProfits = 6 -- InpGroupProfits:reaches InpGroupProfits & InpMaxGroupRound
InpDistanceDivisor = 3
[TradeTime]
day_Start = 06:00:00 -- Time Start
day_End = 18:00:00 -- Time End