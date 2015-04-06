DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA

DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA based on indicator DYJ AtrTrendReversal
It uses ATR trend line to find the entrance signal.

EA can directly call the indicator file signal.

It is also possible to obtain the signal without indicator file support.

EA uses grid and double investment strategy.

The starting transaction of double investment strategy can be controlled by Risk parameters.

EA can use risk mode to control EA's stopping and trading volume polling.

The risk control mode includes reaching the maximum Equity or the maximum transaction volume.

EA can use profit target tracking and opposite signal closed.

And EA used the GAME strategy of confronting the market.

EA parameter template:

Recommend ECN account

      • XAUUSD SPREAD is about 8,
          • GBPUSD SPREAD is about 2,
              • When recommending grid doubling strategy, the chart period M15
                  • 1 order mode, high TIMEFRAME chart is recommended (check whether the historical statistical minimum MINTP displayed by the indicator is profitable)
                  • Minimum deposit $500
                  • Recommended deposit 1000 or more.
                  • Recommend high leverage；1000 or more
                  • If the lever is 500 and Minimum deposit $100 or more; please lower the Risk percentage parameter and set the input risk = 0.02.

                        Input

                          [General]

                          InpMagicNumber                              =  7129
                          InpEAComment                                =  ATR

                          InpInitDeposit                                  =  100

                          [Indicator]

                          InpIndicatorDirectoryName               =  Market
                          InpIndicatorFileName                       =  DYJ AtrTrendReversal
                          InpIsUseIndicatorsFile                      =  false
                          InpLossKeyValue                              =  2 -- Key value for Loss
                          atrPeriods                                       =  14 -- ATR periods
                          InpIsUseMaxTPStatistics                   =  true
                          InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine              =  false

                          [EA Signal]

                          IsNewCandleOpenAndClose              =  false -- Check New Candle
                          InpOppostteClosed                          =  true -- Oppostte Closed

                          [Risk]

                          InpLotsRisk                                     =  0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$

                          InpLots                                           =  0.01

                          InpStopMode                                  =  REDUCE_BALANCE_OR_LOTS -- EA Risk Mode:VolumePolling or StopEA

                          InpMaxProfitsStopEA                      =  2400000 -- Reach the maximum equity; Please estimate the maximum profit according to the actual trend.
                          InpMaxLotsStopEA                         =  100 -- Reach the maximum lots; Please estimate the maximum lots according to the actual trend.

                          [Trade]

                          InpTakeProfit             =  1000 -- InpTakeProfits: TP > = SL, [0]Long term Take Profits.
                          InpStopLoss                =  1000 -- InpStopLoss:[>0]NormalSL;[<0]SL by Signal;[0]Long term stop loss
                          InpMaxTrades             =  1
                          InpTargetProfits         =  5
                          InpTrailingPercentage =  0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
                          InpTargetIncreaseCoeff   =  0.5 -- Dynamic Increase Coefficient for target

                          InpDirection                   =  Both

                          InpIsOpenOrder              =  OpenAndPending

                          InpGridMode                  =  STOP_MODE

                          InpMaxGridOrders          =  0

                          InpFristOrderStep          =  200

                          InpOrderStep                =  200

                          InpMaxGroupRound       =  3 -- InpMaxGroupRound:reaches InpMaxGroupRound & InpGroupProfits
                          InpGroupProfits            =  6 -- InpGroupProfits:reaches InpGroupProfits & InpMaxGroupRound 

                          InpDistanceDivisor         =  3

                          [TradeTime]

                          day_Start = 06:00:00 -- Time Start

                          day_End   = 18:00:00 -- Time End


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                          XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
                          Sailing Gold
                          Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
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                          Manpreet Singh
                          4.93 (257)
                          Experts
                          HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
                          Fortress MT4
                          Shane Lee
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
                          Market Reversal Alerts EA
                          Lee Samson
                          4.13 (23)
                          Experts
                          The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
                          Infinity Trader EA
                          Lachezar Krastev
                          5 (18)
                          Experts
                          BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
                          Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
                          DMITRII GRIDASOV
                          Experts
                          PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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                          Leonid Arkhipov
                          4.94 (34)
                          Experts
                          UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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                          Leonid Arkhipov
                          4.89 (18)
                          Experts
                          BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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                          Ramil Minniakhmetov
                          5 (2)
                          Experts
                          Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
                          Golden Moon Scalper
                          Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                          2.8 (5)
                          Experts
                          Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
                          AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
                          Achmad Fathoni
                          5 (2)
                          Experts
                          AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
                          Quantum Nexus MT4
                          Farell Edson Mazarin
                          Experts
                          Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
                          Neuralis Cortoid Gold
                          Olivier Nomblot
                          Experts
                          NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
                          Bitcoin Scalp Pro
                          Profalgo Limited
                          5 (4)
                          Experts
                          NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
                          Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
                          Ken Rmah
                          Experts
                          Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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                          DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools   is based on  indicator  MA . It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2). The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArr
                          DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
                          QuickClose
                          Daying Cao
                          Utilities
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                          SoarSignal
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
                          StrongCurrency
                          Daying Cao
                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
                          This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                          PowerSignal
                          Daying Cao
                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
                          This PowerSignal is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The PowerSignal creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods
                          DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
                          DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
                          DYJ NewsForexFactory
                          Daying Cao
                          Utilities
                          DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
                          DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
                          DYJ ThreeMACross
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
                          DYJ RiseTrading
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
                          DYJ StochController
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          DYJ Stoch Controller   controller is a full currency Stoch trading system It can display the Stoch value of each currency pair from M1 to MN When the Stoch value of a cycle reaches the oversold area and overbought area, there is a color prompt, You can make the right transaction based on this information Please make an Stoch indicator template named  DYJ StochController  and save it. When you click the overbought area or overbought area with the mouse, the chart of the corresponding currency ve
                          DYJ SoarTrading
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
                          DYJ Sharp
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
                          DYJ TrendWave
                          Daying Cao
                          Indicators
                          DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
                          DYJ TrendWave EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
                          DYJ Scalping EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJ Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Stochastic indicator filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product
                          DYJ T3ModeMA
                          Daying Cao
                          2 (1)
                          Indicators
                          DYJ T3ModeMA is based on T3 algorithm. T3 algorithm is technically analyzed in the article Better Moving Averages published in TASC magazine. T3 can smooth the price line and reduce the lag of trend tracking. The size of the column line of the indicator determines the entrance signal, and when the column line size approaches 0, it is the turning point of the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and c
                          DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJ Long term Strategy EA  is a long-term RSI trading system We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit. When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits. EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart. Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS In
                          DYJ Bands EA MT4
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
                          DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
                          DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                          DYJ TrendPending EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                          DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                          DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the   game   strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the p
                          DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                          DYJ Trend Analyst
                          Daying Cao
                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
                          Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator. DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The in
                          DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                          DYJ Market Challenges
                          Daying Cao
                          Experts
                          This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
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