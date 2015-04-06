DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA based on indicator DYJ AtrTrendReversal

It uses ATR trend line to find the entrance signal.

EA can directly call the indicator file signal.

It is also possible to obtain the signal without indicator file support.

EA uses grid and double investment strategy.

The starting transaction of double investment strategy can be controlled by Risk parameters.

EA can use risk mode to control EA's stopping and trading volume polling.

The risk control mode includes reaching the maximum Equity or the maximum transaction volume.

EA can use profit target tracking and opposite signal closed.



And EA used the GAME strategy of confronting the market.

EA parameter template:

Recommend ECN account



XAUUSD SPREAD is about 8,

GBPUSD SPREAD is about 2,

When recommending grid doubling strategy, the chart period M15

1 order mode, high TIMEFRAME chart is recommended (check whether the historical statistical minimum MINTP displayed by the indicator is profitable)

Minimum deposit $500

Recommended deposit 1000 or more.

Recommend high leverage；1000 or more

If the lever is 500 and Minimum deposit $100 or more; please lower the Risk percentage parameter and set the input risk = 0.02.

Input



[General]



InpMagicNumber = 7129

InpEAComment = ATR

InpInitDeposit = 100



[Indicator]

InpIndicatorDirectoryName = Market

InpIndicatorFileName = DYJ AtrTrendReversal

InpIsUseIndicatorsFile = false

InpLossKeyValue = 2 -- Key value for Loss

atrPeriods = 14 -- ATR periods

InpIsUseMaxTPStatistics = true

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false

[EA Signal]



IsNewCandleOpenAndClose = false -- Check New Candle

InpOppostteClosed = true -- Oppostte Closed

[Risk]



InpLotsRisk = 0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$

InpLots = 0.01

InpStopMode = REDUCE_BALANCE_OR_LOTS -- EA Risk Mode:VolumePolling or StopEA



InpMaxProfitsStopEA = 2400000 -- Reach the maximum equity; Please estimate the maximum profit according to the actual trend.

InpMaxLotsStopEA = 100 -- Reach the maximum lots; Please estimate the maximum lots according to the actual trend.



[Trade]

InpTakeProfit = 1000 -- InpTakeProfits: TP > = SL, [0]Long term Take Profits.

InpStopLoss = 1000 -- InpStopLoss:[>0]NormalSL;[<0]SL by Signal;[0]Long term stop loss

InpMaxTrades = 1

InpTargetProfits = 5

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 -- Dynamic Increase Coefficient for target

InpDirection = Both

InpIsOpenOrder = OpenAndPending

InpGridMode = STOP_MODE

InpMaxGridOrders = 0

InpFristOrderStep = 200

InpOrderStep = 200

InpMaxGroupRound = 3 -- InpMaxGroupRound:reaches InpMaxGroupRound & InpGroupProfits

InpGroupProfits = 6 -- InpGroupProfits:reaches InpGroupProfits & InpMaxGroupRound

InpDistanceDivisor = 3

[TradeTime]

day_Start = 06:00:00 -- Time Start

day_End = 18:00:00 -- Time End

