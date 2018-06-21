Scalper Mars
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 22 June 2021
Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases.
Requirements
- Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe.
- It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating results and calculating parameters.
- The minimum recommended deposit is $ 1000 with a lot of 0.1.
- An ECN broker with a low spread is recommended for best results.
- Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts.
- Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.
Input parameters:
- Lots (0.1) - Lot size.
- MaxStopLoss (50) - Maximum stop in points (15-100).
- StartTime (00) - Trading start time.
- EndTime (23) - Trading end time.
- Ma_period (5) - EMA period (2-10).
- Bb_period (25) - Bollinger Bands period (15-30).
- Fast_emaperiod (10) - Period of the fast average MACD (5-10).
- Slow_emaperiod (19) - Period of the slow average MACD (15-20).
- Signal_smaperiod (11) - Period of the MACD signal line (5-15).
- Rsi_period (15) - RSI period (10-20).
- Minsl (13) - Minimum stop in points (5-15).
Поставил на демо, за один день 5 сделок 4 + 1- пока полет нормальный, после установки сделайте переключение с м1 до MN и назад, всё отлично работает, спасибо автору за работу