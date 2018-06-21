Scalper Mars

3

Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases.

Requirements

  • Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe.
  • It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating results and calculating parameters.
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $ 1000 with a lot of 0.1.
  • An ECN broker with a low spread is recommended for best results.
  • Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts.
  • Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.

Input parameters:

  • Lots (0.1) - Lot size.
  • MaxStopLoss (50) - Maximum stop in points (15-100).
  • StartTime (00) - Trading start time.
  • EndTime (23) - Trading end time.
  • Ma_period (5) - EMA period (2-10).
  • Bb_period (25) - Bollinger Bands period (15-30).
  • Fast_emaperiod (10) - Period of the fast average MACD (5-10).
  • Slow_emaperiod (19) - Period of the slow average MACD (15-20).
  • Signal_smaperiod (11) - Period of the MACD signal line (5-15).
  • Rsi_period (15) - RSI period (10-20).
  • Minsl (13) - Minimum stop in points (5-15).

    Reviews 6
    Lis28872
    261
    Lis28872 2022.03.30 13:31 
     

    Поставил на демо, за один день 5 сделок 4 + 1- пока полет нормальный, после установки сделайте переключение с м1 до MN и назад, всё отлично работает, спасибо автору за работу

    Alexair Rendon
    18
    Alexair Rendon 2025.03.12 09:48 
     

    Muy efectivo

    ss life
    28
    ss life 2022.09.15 08:33 
     

    monthly grow 5 %

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    Filter:
    patrickdrew
    3235
    patrickdrew 2026.08.19 13:38 
     

    On M1 for 2 days... no trades....

    Alexair Rendon
    18
    Alexair Rendon 2025.03.12 09:48 
     

    Muy efectivo

    AscendCapital
    2364
    AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ss life
    28
    ss life 2022.09.15 08:33 
     

    monthly grow 5 %

    Lis28872
    261
    Lis28872 2022.03.30 13:31 
     

    Поставил на демо, за один день 5 сделок 4 + 1- пока полет нормальный, после установки сделайте переключение с м1 до MN и назад, всё отлично работает, спасибо автору за работу

    Roman_S
    139
    Roman_S 2021.07.20 12:53 
     

    Индикаторы на поле не добавляет: текст, значки, флажки в левом верхнем углу, хоть что-то, чтобы обозначить что идёт анализ рынка, он даже не возмущается, когда меняешь ТФ на Д1. В советник не заложен элементарный свечной анализ, хотя бы какие-то паттерны! Ну, и главное: "Тейк" не должен быть отрицательным!

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