The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal.

In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MA_Signal).

In version 1.5. added a separate timeframe selection for the applied indicators



Input parameters:

Indicator MACD:

Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal = false; Close order by a reverse signal of the MACD indicator



MACDfast_ema_period=12; Fast EMA period



MACDslow_ema_period=26; Slow EMA period



MACDsignal_period=9; Signal line period



applied_price_macd = 0; Used price

PRICE_CLOSE - 0

PRICE_OPEN - 1

PRICE_HIGH - 2

PRICE_LOW - 3

PRICE_MEDIAN - 4

PRICE_TYPICAL - 5

PRICE_WEIGHTED - 6

Invert_MACD_sig = false;

If it is off (false), the signal on the MACD indicator is generated as follows:

buy order - if the main line of the indicator has crossed the signal line from bottom to top

sell order - if the main line of the indicator crossed the signal line from top to bottom

If enabled (true), then the signal is formed contrary

Zero_Line_Filter = false; (added parametr in version of EA 1.02)



shift_macd = 1; number of the bar from which we take the signal for MACD, 0 - on the current, 1 - on the previous one with confirmation of the signal, and so on.

TF_MACD=PERIOD_CURRENT; timeframe of the MACD indicator



Indicator MA: Close_By_Reverse_MA_Signal= false; Close order by a reverse signal of the MA indicator



PeriodMA_slow = 200; Period slow MA

PeriodMA_fast = 100; Period fast MA

ma_shift_slow =0; Slow moving average shift

ma_shift_fast =0; Flow moving average shift ma_method_slow = 0; slow moving average averaging method ma_method_fast = 0; fast moving average averaging method 0 - Simple averaging

1 - Exponential averaging

2 - Smooth averaging

3 - Linear Weighted Averaging applied_price_slow = 0; used price of the slow moving average applied_price_fast = 0; used price of the fast moving average 0-closing price

1-opening price

2-Maximum price for the period

3-minimum price for the period

4-median price, (high + low) / 2

5-Typical price, (high + low + close) / 3

6-Weighted Price, (high + low + close + close) / 4



if true: a buy order can be opened if the cross of the main and signal lines of the MACD indicator happens below the zero line of the indicator, a sell order can be opened if the cross of the main and signal lines of the MACD indicator happens above the zero line of the indicator

shift_ma = 1; bar number from which we take the signal for MA, 0 - current, 1 - previous and so on

TF_MA=PERIOD_CURRENT; timeframe of the MA indicator

