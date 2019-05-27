MACD and MA filter
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 4 June 2021
The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal.
In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MA_Signal).
In version 1.5. added a separate timeframe selection for the applied indicators
Input parameters:
Indicator MACD:
- Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal = false; Close order by a reverse signal of the MACD indicator
- MACDfast_ema_period=12; Fast EMA period
- MACDslow_ema_period=26; Slow EMA period
- MACDsignal_period=9; Signal line period
- applied_price_macd = 0; Used price
PRICE_CLOSE - 0
PRICE_OPEN - 1
PRICE_HIGH - 2
PRICE_LOW - 3
PRICE_MEDIAN - 4
PRICE_TYPICAL - 5
PRICE_WEIGHTED - 6
- Invert_MACD_sig = false;
If it is off (false), the signal on the MACD indicator is generated as follows:
buy order - if the main line of the indicator has crossed the signal line from bottom to top
sell order - if the main line of the indicator crossed the signal line from top to bottom
If enabled (true), then the signal is formed contrary
- Zero_Line_Filter = false; (added parametr in version of EA 1.02)
- shift_macd = 1; number of the bar from which we take the signal for MACD, 0 - on the current, 1 - on the previous one with confirmation of the signal, and so on.
- TF_MACD=PERIOD_CURRENT; timeframe of the MACD indicator
Indicator MA:
- Close_By_Reverse_MA_Signal= false; Close order by a reverse signal of the MA indicator
- PeriodMA_slow = 200; Period slow MA
- PeriodMA_fast = 100; Period fast MA
- ma_shift_slow =0; Slow moving average shift
- ma_shift_fast =0; Flow moving average shift
- ma_method_slow = 0; slow moving average averaging method
- ma_method_fast = 0; fast moving average averaging method
0 - Simple averaging
1 - Exponential averaging
2 - Smooth averaging
3 - Linear Weighted Averaging
- applied_price_slow = 0; used price of the slow moving average
- applied_price_fast = 0; used price of the fast moving average
1-opening price
2-Maximum price for the period
3-minimum price for the period
4-median price, (high + low) / 2
5-Typical price, (high + low + close) / 3
6-Weighted Price, (high + low + close + close) / 4
- shift_ma = 1; bar number from which we take the signal for MA, 0 - current, 1 - previous and so on
- TF_MA=PERIOD_CURRENT; timeframe of the MA indicator
Orders management:
- SL = 40; Stop loss
- TP = 80; Take Profit
- Lots = 0.01; fixed lot
- Lot_Koef = 2; lot increase ratio
- Limit = 3; lot multiplication limit
- Use_Risk = true; on / off proportional money management
- Risk = 3; lot size with proportional money management
- Trailing_Use = false; use trailing stop
- Profit_Level_Trailing = 100; order profit level in points at which the trailing stop starts working
- TrailingStop = 50; distance at which the stop loss reaches for the price
- TrailingStep = 50; modification step
Break-even:
- Breakeven_Use = false; use breakeven
- Profit_Level = 30; profit level in points, upon reaching which the breakeven is set by the order
- SL_Plus = 1; breakeven level in points
- Slip = 5; Slippage
- Magic = 100; Magic orders
- Auto_Digits = true; Automatic transfer of points to five-digit / three-digit quotes
- Buy = true; Trade Buy Orders
- Sell = true; Trade sell orders
Buen ROBOT te duplica la inversion , EL DD si es alevado . GRACIAS