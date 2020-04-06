FX Investor EMA Cross

The EA created based on this strategy:

This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with RSI and Stochastic oscillator, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable.







How Signals come





Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for RSI and Stochastic oscillator confirmation. After crossover, then you can take buy entry.

Sell Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from upper to lower, then you have to wait for RSI and Stochastic oscillator confirmation. After crossover, then you can take sell entry.





