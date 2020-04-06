The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results.

Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the optimal entry price, the adviser places a pending order, which allows you to open a deal at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by a smart trailing stop.





Adviser is completely ready to trade; the only thing you need is to set up a lot or risk percentage for auto lot with which you want to trade.





The Next Generation Scalper does not use grid, martingale and locks! Always uses a minimum and fixed stop loss.





We recommend:

Choose the most profitable broker with minimal spreads and commissions, which you will like at this myfxbook.com/forex-broker-spreads

We strongly recommend the conditions of a spread of 0-1 pips, the commission is up to 5 dollars (total) in the brokers rating it is up to 0.5 inclusive.

Work with a broker with a minimum spread and use a fast VPS is very important!

Use the EURUSD currency and default settings.

We recommend using brokers with a zero stop level (you can see this in the specification of the tool).

Recommended leverage: 1: 500 or more.

The minimum deposit is $ 100, with a micro account.



















