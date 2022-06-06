Silkyway

Silkyway is an advanced Expert Advisor that calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. It complies strictly to the core rules of trading and has its core strength of in its ability to preserve initial capital and taking position when it is deemed safe.

No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.

The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exit dwindling positions before it hits the stop exit level. This EA has been tested using different stress test with 99.90% tick data spanning over 10 years including Monte Carlo Robustness and worst case variable spread (with commission and slippage). It will also automatically adjusts itself 4 and 5 digit quotes.

No promise of profit guaranteed with this algorithm and like every other system there will be stagnation period that will span for days maybe weeks or month, but overall the positive movement will eventually outweigh the stagnation time. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence by backtesting and demo-trading with your broker to see what potential it has in a live environment with your desired broker.

Please allow WebRequest for listed URL and paste http://ec.forexprostools.com/ in the address box for the news filtering module to sync with algorithm.


Expert Recommendations

  • Server: Low latency VPS.
  • Symbol: EURSGD, GBPSGD, AUDSGD,GBPCHF.
  • Time Frame: Default expert setting optimized for M15, it will work also for M30, but you have to optimize and test which set file is best.
  • Broker: Low spread with commission.
  • Deposit: Greater than $200.
  • Leverage: Greater than 1:200.
  • It is important to note that backtesting Silkyway in MetaTrader 4 Strategy tester does not take account of the prevailing news. Therefore, the backtest and live trading results may vary. For faster backtesting select false for "Avoid trade"


Input Parameters

  • OpenDirection: Long, short or long and shorts positions
  • DynamicLots: False for fixed lot or true for automatic lot calculation
  • Lots: If false in DynamicLots fixed lots will be used
  • RiskPerTrade: Percent of equity to risk per trade
  • HardSLPips: Solid stop loss
  • HardTPPips: Solid take profit
  • LossesPerDay: Maximum losses per day. If SL is hit.It will not open trade again in that trading session
  • MaxSpreadPips: Maximum spread allowed in pips
  • SlippagePips: Maximum slippage allowed in pips
  • TimeToStart: Time to start
  • TimeToStop: Time to stop
  • Comment: Comment
  • Magic: Identifying trades from different Expert Advisors and when trading platform restarts
  • DisplayOnChart: Display spread, swap, balance and win rate on chart
  • Source: News source
  • Avoid trade: Enables news filter
  • Show news on chart: Display list of upcoming news


Optimized algorithm for 2022 market rhythm.

NarX optimized with far better performance than LSTM - Deep Learning.

Unified varying broker time to sync with code.

News filtering optimization.

Friday evening pause to reduce over the weekend positions.

Handle Max Drawdown Events on Every Tick in a memory efficient way.

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