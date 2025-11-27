HYTradePanel MT4

🚀 ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism

Master the markets with the ultimate MT4 assistant.

Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT4?
Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility?
ProTrade Panel is designed for serious manual traders. It combines  One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management into one sleek, floating interface.

🌟 Key Features

  1. Smart Drag & Drop:

    • Long-press the header to move the panel anywhere. The chart is  automatically locked while dragging, ensuring a smooth experience without shifting your candles.

  2. Instant Breakout Trading:

    • Never miss a volatility spike. Set your distance, and click  "Buy Stop" or  "Sell Stop" to instantly place pending orders with pre-calculated SL/TP.

  3. Precision Control:

    • Fine-tune your Lots, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Pending Distance using the convenient + and - buttons. No need to type manually every time.

  4. Advanced Order Management:

    • Close orders by type (Buy/Sell), by result ( Close Win/Close Loss), or flatten everything with  Close All.

  5. Premium User Experience:

    • Bilingual Support: Switch between English and Chinese instantly in the settings.

    • Interactive UI: Buttons glow in "Dark Turquoise" when hovered, giving you confidence in every click.

    • Fully Customizable: Adjust size, colors, and default values to fit your trading style.

📖 Interface Guide

The panel is organized into logical zones for maximum efficiency:

1. Settings Zone (Top)

  • Header: Click to Collapse/Expand. Hold to Drag.

  • Lots: Set your trading volume.

  • TP / SL: Set default Take Profit and Stop Loss in points.

  • Tip: Use the side buttons for quick adjustments.

2. Breakout Zone (Pending Orders)

  • Dist (Distance): The gap (in points) from the current price for pending orders.

  • Buy Stop: Places a Buy Stop order at (Ask + Distance).

  • Sell Stop: Places a Sell Stop order at (Bid - Distance).

  • Best for: News trading and support/resistance breakouts.

3. Market Execution Zone

  • Buy / Sell: Instant market entry at current prices with your pre-set SL and TP.

4. Management Zone

  • Close Buy/Sell: Closes all open buy or sell positions for the current symbol.

  • Close Win/Loss: Intelligently closes only profitable trades (secure profits) or losing trades (cut losses).

5. Emergency Zone

  • Close All: Immediately closes ALL open positions and deletes ALL pending orders for the current symbol.

⚙️ Input Parameters

You can customize the tool when attaching it to the chart:

  • Inp_Language: Choose your preferred language (English / Chinese).

  • UI_Width / UI_RowHeight: Resize the panel to fit your screen.

  • Def_LotSize: Your preferred starting lot size.

  • Def_TP / Def_SL: Default risk/reward settings in points.

  • Def_PendingDist: Default distance for breakout orders.


