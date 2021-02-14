Overview

The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account.





Launching the Expert Advisor

For the Expert Advisor to work, place the file NotifyMe_Plus.ex4 in terminal_folder\MQL4\Experts (probably it will be placed there automatically). NotifyMe_Plus should appear in the Expert Advisors section of the Navigator window. If not, restart the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

For the Expert Advisor to work, allow using Expert Advisors in the setting of MetaTrader 4. To do it, go to Tools menu, then Options, and then select Expert Advisors tab. Enable the option Enable Expert Advisors.

To launch the Expert Advisor, right-click its name in the Navigator window and select "Attach to a chart" or drag and drop it on the chart by mouse. The windows of the Expert Advisor's parameters will appear. Set the desired parameters and click OK.

The Expert Advisor can be attached to the chart of any timeframe any symbol Since the EA analyzes the trade account state at every second regardless of the selected chart of the symbol and timeframe.





Input Parameters of the Expert Advisor and detailed information on its use



Due to the limitation of this description section, the input parameters of the Expert Advisor and detailed information on its use are in the "Comments".





Warning

The developer of NotifyMe_Plus for MT4 is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of NotifyMe_Plus for MT4 is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.