Quick Style MT5

4.75

The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style, simply click the free space on the chart.

The utility is easy to use and has no settings.

Reviews 17
sassidipaola65
14
sassidipaola65 2025.11.12 13:28 
 

It stopped working two weeks ago. I hope you can update the version. It's a wonderful tool THANK YOU!

MunaMasa
28
MunaMasa 2025.08.01 13:22 
 

Very good!

Gildofx
74
Gildofx 2024.02.25 14:16 
 

Very good!

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FREE
ZoomIN MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
Utilities
The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide
FREE
ZoomOUT MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
5 (1)
Utilities
ZoomOUT allows you to have a quick look at a selected bar on a higher timeframe in a pop-up window. After the launch, the indicator works in the background mode occupying no place in the chart and consuming no resources. When activating the indicator by Shift + o (customizable), a pop-up window with a chart displaying bars of higher timeframes is created. To hide a pop-up window, left-click on any clear place on the chart. The indicator is simple and requires no settings.
FREE
ZoomIN
Maxim Polishchuk
4.5 (2)
Utilities
The ZoomIN indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide the
FREE
ZoomOUT
Maxim Polishchuk
Utilities
ZoomOUT allows you to have a quick look at a selected bar on a higher timeframe in a pop-up window. After the launch, the indicator works in the background mode occupying no place in the chart and consuming no resources. When activating the indicator by Shift + o (customizable), a pop-up window with a chart displaying bars of higher timeframes is created. To hide a pop-up window, left-click on any clear place on the chart. The indicator is simple and requires no settings.
FREE
Quick Style
Maxim Polishchuk
4.71 (7)
Utilities
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Alerts
Maxim Polishchuk
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Alerts utility issues notifications when orders are opened, closed and removed, as well as when the price touches the selected graphical objects on the chart. The utility supports all graphical objects used in graphical analysis and features a simple graphical interface. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. Tracking order status. If tracking order status is enabled, the utility automatically checks order
FREE
Filter:
changboy
34
changboy 2026.02.16 11:46 
 

This is great utility, easy and helpful , but not working , please fix it. please add function for color customization . :)

Fred24
25
Fred24 2025.11.28 06:13 
 

Hello ,it stopped working a while ago ,can you please please get a fix for it ,or release another version ,i know you are probably busy with other things ,but it would really be helpful to the trading community that use your tool.

sassidipaola65
14
sassidipaola65 2025.11.12 13:28 
 

It stopped working two weeks ago. I hope you can update the version. It's a wonderful tool THANK YOU!

lespin
14
lespin 2025.10.28 08:21 
 

It stopped working a couple of weeks ago. I hope you can update the version, because it's a tool I consider indispensable.

Davood Ordukhani
28
Davood Ordukhani 2025.10.24 14:49 
 

it does not work last 3 days please check it and solve the problem

MunaMasa
28
MunaMasa 2025.08.01 13:22 
 

Very good!

Panducorno
325
Panducorno 2024.11.21 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gildofx
74
Gildofx 2024.02.25 14:16 
 

Very good!

Saleh222
65
Saleh222 2023.06.12 20:32 
 

excellent

Алексей Ко
140
Алексей Ко 2022.11.04 16:01 
 

Прекрасная програмка,очень подошла! Вот бы еще чтоб и внутри закрашивались! Но всё одно,спасибо за работу!

Mary Gomes
361
Mary Gomes 2022.05.27 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.08.25 11:50 
 

thank you

mosxdio
44
mosxdio 2021.04.12 09:13 
 

Εxcellent!

lorens-osman
14
lorens-osman 2021.01.04 00:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joško Lovrić
152
Joško Lovrić 2019.02.10 20:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

esbaptista
80
esbaptista 2018.12.07 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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