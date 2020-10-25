MarketWatch Rate History Loader

5

     The script is intended for synchronization and loading into the Terminal of the desired (or maximum possible) history of quotes of the timeframes specified by the user for the symbols in the "Market Watch" window. The first download of the full history for one "new" symbol takes approximately one and a half to two minutes.


Input parameters for running the script:

1. Desired history length (bars) - here we indicate the number of bars in the quote history that we would like to receive from the broker's server.

2. List of timeframes for loading histories - here, separated by commas, type the names of timeframes for which you need to load or check for the presence of rates history.

Reviews 2
Agustin Pellerey
105
Agustin Pellerey 2022.04.12 23:47 
 

Works like a charm! Thank you! I'm very happy with it!

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2022.03.13 13:32 
 

The only 1 script to auto load all market watch pairs quotes for all TF for MT5! Thanks!

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Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Agustin Pellerey
105
Agustin Pellerey 2022.04.12 23:47 
 

Works like a charm! Thank you! I'm very happy with it!

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2022.03.13 13:32 
 

The only 1 script to auto load all market watch pairs quotes for all TF for MT5! Thanks!

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