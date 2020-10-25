MarketWatch Rate History Loader

The script is intended for synchronization and loading into the Terminal of the desired (or maximum possible) history of quotes of the timeframes specified by the user for the symbols in the "Market Watch" window. The first download of the full history for one "new" symbol takes approximately one and a half to two minutes.





Input parameters for running the script:

1. Desired history length (bars) - here we indicate the number of bars in the quote history that we would like to receive from the broker's server.

2. List of timeframes for loading histories - here, separated by commas, type the names of timeframes for which you need to load or check for the presence of rates history.