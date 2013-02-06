Reverse

1

A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders.

If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume, this script will save you from routine!

Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Instructions:

Run the script on the chart.

This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/638 and allows reversing only positions. Input parameters are not required. Parameters such as changing the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with saving or setting new values of Stop Loss and/or Take Profit can be set in the full version.

CloseAllPosition
Konstantin Chernov
4 (2)
Utilities
A script for closing positions If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you! The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
DeletePendingOrder
Konstantin Chernov
5 (1)
Utilities
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782
FREE
CreateGridOrders
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
A script for opening a grid of orders If you need to quickly open several pending orders on a certain distance from the current price, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/635 and allows opening only Buy Stop orders. Input parameters are not required in the script. Parameters such as number of orders, order type,
FREE
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
CloseByPercentLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
The CloseByPercentLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as the total profit of loss for the entire account reaches a specified value. The profit or loss is specified as percentage of the account balance. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Instructions: Run the Expert Advisor on the chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - the language of output messages (English, Russian,
FREE
CloseAllPositionTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
A script for closing positions If you need to quickly close several positions, but it requires specifying maximal deviation and the number of attempt to close, this script will do all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Slippage - acceptable slippage when closing. Specified as for 4-di
DeletePendingOrderTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of messages displayed (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - if set to zero, the magic number is not considered. Otherwise the script deletes only orders wit
CreateGridOrdersTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
A script for opening a grid of orders If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the
ReverseTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume or change the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with the same or different take profit/stop loss, this script will make all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, D
CloseByLossOrProfitTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
CloseByLossOrProfitTune Expert Advisor closes a part of position as the total profit or loss for specified symbols reaches a specific value. The profit or loss level is specified in the deposit currency. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spa
CloseByPercentLossOrProfitTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
The CloseByPercentLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes some positions as the total profit of loss for the entire account reaches a specified value. The profit or loss is specified as percentage of the account balance. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete the pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Instructions: Run the Expert Advisor on the chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - the language of output messages (English, Rus
Filter:
Marcello DeMarco
20
Marcello DeMarco 2021.02.11 17:59 
 

dont work

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 08:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.28 06:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.04.29 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review