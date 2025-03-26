TradingTimeControl

TradingTimeControl is a utility implemented as an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It automatically closes all open positions and deletes pending orders at a specified time each day. This tool is designed for traders who need to automate position management with flexible settings.
Key Features
  • Closes positions and orders at the specified time (CloseHour, CloseMinute) daily.
  • Allows you to change the closing time at any moment, applying new settings immediately.
  • Supports MagicNumber: 0 for all positions, or a specific number for selective closing.
  • Minimizes terminal load by checking the time once per minute.
  • Does not interfere with other EAs, waiting for the next closing time after completing its task.
Why Is This Utility Convenient and Useful for Traders?
  • Automates position closing to reduce risks (e.g., before news or market close).
  • Saves time by eliminating the need to manually close positions.
  • Adapts flexibly: you can change the closing time anytime.
  • Works seamlessly with other EAs without conflicts.
  • Easy to use with minimal settings.
How to Use TradingTimeControl?
  • Set the closing time to the end of your trading session (e.g., 17:00) to avoid overnight risks.
  • Close positions before major news (e.g., at 14:30) to minimize volatility.
  • Use alongside other EAs to automate strategies.
  • Adjust the closing time during the day based on market conditions.
Installation and Setup
  1. Install the Expert Advisor.
  2. Drag TradingTimeControl onto a chart in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Specify the settings:
    • MagicNumber: 0 (for all positions) or a specific number.
    • CloseHour: closing hour (0–23).
    • CloseMinute: closing minute (0–59).
  4. Ensure auto-trading is enabled and click "OK".
TradingTimeControl is a convenient tool for automating position management, saving time, reducing risks, and adapting to your trading needs.


