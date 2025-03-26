TradingTimeControl is a utility implemented as an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It automatically closes all open positions and deletes pending orders at a specified time each day. This tool is designed for traders who need to automate position management with flexible settings.

Key Features

Closes positions and orders at the specified time ( CloseHour , CloseMinute ) daily.

Allows you to change the closing time at any moment, applying new settings immediately.

Supports MagicNumber : 0 for all positions, or a specific number for selective closing.

Minimizes terminal load by checking the time once per minute.

Does not interfere with other EAs, waiting for the next closing time after completing its task.

Why Is This Utility Convenient and Useful for Traders?

Automates position closing to reduce risks (e.g., before news or market close).

Saves time by eliminating the need to manually close positions.

Adapts flexibly: you can change the closing time anytime.

Works seamlessly with other EAs without conflicts.

Easy to use with minimal settings.

How to Use TradingTimeControl?

Set the closing time to the end of your trading session (e.g., 17:00) to avoid overnight risks.

Close positions before major news (e.g., at 14:30) to minimize volatility.

Use alongside other EAs to automate strategies.

Adjust the closing time during the day based on market conditions.

Installation and Setup

Install the Expert Advisor. Drag TradingTimeControl onto a chart in MetaTrader 5. Specify the settings: MagicNumber : 0 (for all positions) or a specific number.

CloseHour : closing hour (0–23).

CloseMinute : closing minute (0–59). Ensure auto-trading is enabled and click "OK".