G2 Dashboard PRO

G2 DASHBOARD PRO

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD

G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart.

💎 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT

  • Click on the chart to set your entry price visually

  • Support for all order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart

  • Real-time preview with risk/reward calculation

  • No more guessing – see exactly where your order will be placed

2. REAL-TIME ORDER PREVIEW

  • Visual risk/reward zones displayed directly on the chart

  • Green reward zone and red risk zone for instant visual feedback

  • Drag and adjust Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on the chart

  • Instant recalculation of all metrics when you move any line

  • See risk in USD and expected profit before placing the order

3. SMART POSITION MANAGEMENT – 6 LEVEL TP

  • Automatic trailing stop system with 6 take-profit levels

  • Each level moves your stop loss to lock in profits

  • Level 1: Break Even + Spread protection

  • Level 2-3: Move SL to secure partial profits

  • Level 4-5: Continue trailing as price moves

  • Level 6: Close position at maximum TP

4. FLEXIBLE TARGET MODES

  • Fixed Point Mode: Set your own SL and TP values

  • ATR Mode (RR 1:2): Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2 and 1:4 risk/reward ratios

  • Instant switching between modes with automatic recalculation

5. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD

  • Real-time Balance & Equity display

  • Floating PnL with color coding (green = profit, red = loss)

  • Win/Loss ratio tracking

  • Total PnL from all closed trades

  • All in your account currency

6. PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE

  • Drag & Drop Panel – Position anywhere on your chart

  • Minimize Preview Section – Save screen space

  • Hide Preview – Clean up when not needed

  • Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels

  • Close All Positions – One-click position closure

  • Apply Preview – Update SL/TP from dashboard settings instantly

7. ONE-CLICK ORDER PLACEMENT

  • BUY / SELL – Instant market orders

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit – Set pending limit orders

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop – Set pending stop orders

  • CONFIRM / CANCEL – Review before sending to broker

🎯 HOW IT WORKS

  1. Select Order Type – Choose from 4 pending order types or instant BUY/SELL

  2. Click on Chart – Set your entry price with a single click

  3. Adjust Lines – Drag Entry, SL, or TP lines to fine-tune

  4. Review Preview – Check risk/reward, profit, and risk in USD

  5. Confirm & Send – One click to send to your broker

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ Chart-based pending order placement
✅ Draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines
✅ Visual risk/reward zones on chart
✅ Real-time preview with all metrics
✅ 6-level trailing stop management
✅ Automatic break even protection
✅ Fixed Point mode
✅ ATR mode with 1:2 / 1:4 risk/reward
✅ Real-time account monitoring
✅ Balance, Equity, PnL, Win/Loss tracking
✅ One-click BUY/SELL market orders
✅ All 4 pending order types
✅ Minimize/Hide preview section
✅ Trade Levels toggle
✅ Close all positions button
✅ Apply preview from dashboard
✅ Drag & drop panel
✅ Professional dark theme
✅ MT4 optimized

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders – Quick execution with visual confirmation

  • Scalpers – Fast order placement with precise entry points

  • Swing Traders – Set pending orders and let the system manage

  • Risk-Aware Traders – See risk in USD before placing orders

  • Beginners – Visual interface makes learning easy

  • Professionals – Advanced features and customization

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

  • See exact risk in USD before placing any order

  • Visual risk zone shows exactly where you could lose

  • Break-even protection after reaching level 2

  • Progressive SL movement locks in profits

  • ATR-based SL for volatility-adjusted risk

🔥 WHY BUY G2 DASHBOARD PRO?

Save Time – Place pending orders in seconds
Reduce Errors – Visual confirmation prevents mistakes
Lock Profits – 6-level TP system automatically secures gains
Stay Informed – All account metrics in one place
Trade Confidently – See risk/reward before entering
Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and intuitive

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop placing orders blindly. Start using G2 Dashboard Pro to see, manage, and execute your trades with professional precision.

Trade smarter, not harder – with G2 Dashboard Pro.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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