MultiTradeNews

This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Pairs: Choose from popular pairs like EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, or XAUUSD.
  • Independent Volume Control: Set different trade sizes for each pair based on your risk appetite or market expectations.
  • Instant Execution: Place all trades simultaneously, minimizing delay during fast-moving markets after news releases.
  • Time-Saving: Avoid the hassle of manually entering each trade, and capitalize on quick market movements when volatility is high.

This tool is ideal for traders looking to maximize their efficiency and profit potential during time-sensitive market conditions. No more wasting valuable seconds—get your trades in the market immediately when it matters most.

User Instructions:

  1. Select the currency pairs you want to trade:

    • Use boolean values ( true or false ) to indicate which currency pairs you want to trade.
    • Example: eurUsd = true , usdjpy = true .

  2. Define the volume for each pair:

    • Assign a specific volume to each currency pair. This allows you to adjust the risk for each trade.
    • Example: VolumeEurUsd = 0.1 , VolumeUsdjpy = 0.2 .

  3. Indicate whether the news is positive or negative for the dollar:

    • There is a boolean called positiveNews that should be set to true if the news is positive for the dollar, or false if it’s negative.

    • Based on the value of positiveNews , the script will execute trades as follows:

      • If the news is positive for the dollar ( positiveNews = true ):
        • Buy in pairs like USDJPY, USDCAD (pairs positively correlated with the dollar).
        • Sell in pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (pairs inversely correlated with the dollar).
      • If the news is negative for the dollar ( positiveNews = false ):
        • Sell in USDJPY, USDCAD.
        • Buy in EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD.



Recommended products
Scripts Close Position
Hong Thai Pham
Utilities
Script Name: Close All Positions Language: MQL5 Type: Utility Script Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account Purpose The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position on
FREE
Reverse
Konstantin Chernov
1 (1)
Utilities
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/638 and allows reversing only positions. Input parameters are not required. Parameters such as changing the type of exi
FREE
Candle Momentum Alert R13
Ihsan Pratama
Utilities
Candle Momentum Alert R13 Free Candle Momentum Alert Utility for MetaTrader 5 Candle Momentum Alert R13 is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor candles with significant price movement based on a user-defined candle body size threshold. This tool is intended for monitoring and awareness purposes only and does not place, manage, or modify any trades. Key Features Candle momentum monitoring based on candle body size Multi-symbol monitoring (main chart + opti
FREE
Telegram Notification Worker
Metin Demirtas
Utilities
Telegram Notification Worker (v5.31) Telegram Notification Worker is a high-performance, professional utility designed to bridge the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and Telegram. It acts as a dedicated background worker that forwards custom alerts, trade events, and system status messages from any of your Expert Advisors (EAs) directly to your Telegram chat or channel. Key Technical Features: Asynchronous Messaging Engine: Unlike standard notification scripts, this worker uses an asynchr
FREE
Time to Close Candle
German David Nino Cifuentes
Utilities
TimeToClose The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading. Key Features: Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close. Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization. Simple and user-friendly configuration. Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to pro
FREE
Aegis Gold Dashboard
Ayman Ishaq Jundi Tawadros
Utilities
Aegis Gold Dashboard is a free, lightweight visual indicator created to help traders monitor key market conditions in a clean and professional way. This indicator is designed as a visual companion to automated or discretionary trading systems and does not execute any trades. Features: • Informational signal overview (non-executable) • ATR-based volatility display • Market session open / closed status • Real-time spread monitoring • Last closed trade overview • Simple market condition tips De
FREE
Correlation for SH
Vladimir Khlystov
Utilities
Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation. The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition MT5
Gad Benisty
4.67 (6)
Utilities
NEW :  integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integration
FREE
Native Account Stats
Ubaldo Barranco Jimenez
Utilities
Native Account Stats breaks your own closed-trade history down by symbol, by hour of day and by weekday, with profit factor, win rate, expectancy and the drawdown of the closed-trade equity curve. Trades are reconstructed from MT5 deals, so deposits, credits and corrections never count as winning trades. WHAT IT SHOWS A panel on the chart reports: Trades, net result, profit factor, win rate, expectancy and max drawdown Average win, average loss, largest win, largest loss A breakdown by symbol
FREE
Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
DataForge Instrument Passport and Bar Exporter
Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
Utilities
DataForge exports MetaTrader 5 bars to a CSV file, and writes into that file what the data actually contains. It does not trade. It places no orders, reads no positions, and requires no account permissions. It reads history and writes a text file. WHAT THE EXPORT WRITES 1. An instrument passport, placed in the CSV header    Digits, point, contract size, tick value, tick size, and the minimum, step and maximum lot are written as comment lines at the top of the file. Export the same symbol fro
FREE
TradeHistoryParsing
MetaQuotes Ltd.
2 (1)
Utilities
The TradeHistoryParsing is a utility for working with the trade history obtained from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The product is based on the " RegularExpressions in MQL5 " library. It allows to quickly get the required data on your trading history. The filtering results are displayed as a table, a summary of mathematical statistics is provided below the table. Working with the tool Export the trade report as an html file and place it into the "sandbox". After that, when launching the EA, specif
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
ZoomIN MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
Utilities
The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (8)
Utilities
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the   Signals   service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point -
FREE
Telegram Copy Trade System MT5
Salman Soltaniyan
Utilities
Product Overview The Simple Telegram Copy Trader is a FREE unified Expert Advisor that combines both Master and Slave functionality in a single EA with easy mode switching. This simplified version focuses on OPEN TRADES ONLY , making it perfect for basic copy trading setups without the complexity of advanced features. Get professional-grade copy trading with complete lifecycle management: Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (Master)   Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (Slave) Key Features Unified Des
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilities
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
DashBoard Mesa Proprietaria
Cleriton De Oliveira Lopes
Utilities
Dashboard – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Dashboard is an essential tool for traders who need a centralized view , efficient order control , and quick access to key market information , all displayed directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Features: Clear display of open positions Quick order management (open/close) Profit/loss tracking per trade Built-in trend indicators (moving averages, candles, etc.) Customizable panel for different trading styles Optimized interface for day trading, swing
FREE
Advanced Price Action Suite
Mahoutondji Fredy Venance Assemou
Utilities
Advanced Price Action Suite Advanced Price Action Suite plots market structure (BOS/CHoCH), support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps and the multi-moving-average trend on your chart — with an integrated position calculator that shows the recommended lot, possible loss and risk/reward ratio in real time, before every entry. What Advanced Price Action Suite does Advanced Price Action Suite is an analysis and calculation tool for the price action trader: it shows the market context at a glan
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
Close all on current symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Close Positions Current Symbol A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time. Advantages: Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each posi
FREE
Manual Trade Helper Telegram
Adarsh P Raju
Utilities
Manual Trade Helper - Telegram Controlled Trading Assistant Trade From Anywhere Using Telegram Manual Trade Helper   is a powerful trading assistant that lets you control your trades directly from your Telegram app. No need to be at your computer - open, close, and manage trades from your phone, tablet, or any device with Telegram. Open, close, and manage positions from your phone. Features partial close, auto trailing, flip mode, and daily summaries. Simple commands: B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close.
FREE
ChartColorMT5
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Utilities
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
FREE
Trade Panel Pro MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilities
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart. Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface. Price will double after 5 purchases. Grab this offer Key Features Fast Trade Execution Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the pan
FREE
Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
4.75 (12)
Utilities
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Account Summary MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder. MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Accurate Candle Time
Willie Lim
Utilities
Displays the countdown to the current candle’s close and shows the live server time clearly on your chart, including the GMT. It is a fuss-free indicator, plug and play. Accurate Candle Timer is a simple and practical tool for traders who want to monitor candle timing without unnecessary clutter. It shows how much time is left before the current candle closes, helping you stay aware of when the next candle will begin. This is useful for traders who prefer to wait for candle close confirmation be
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review