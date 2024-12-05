The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported by:

GRat_BinanceImpor t or GRat_BybitImport or GRat_Crypto tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange;

t using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal;

library (in particular, by the EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4) in order to copy trades to MT4 terminal.

To start exporting trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of that symbol and set the parameters:

Magic - the magic number of the exported trades. If set to 0 , then all trades will be exported, including manual trades.

- the magic number of the exported trades. If set to , then all trades will be exported, including manual trades. Common - true - export to another terminal (including MT4) on the same computer; false - export to the same terminal.

- - export to another terminal (including MT4) on the same computer; - export to the same terminal. KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.