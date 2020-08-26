Easy Channels EA MT5
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 August 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA works on the basis of channels formed by price. It trades from the boundaries of these channels (for example, when the price breaks through the border of the channel, or when it touches and comes back). It can also display the lines and channels through which it trades. They are built on the highs and lows of prices. The EA has customizable parameters for trading on multiple channels and uses some indicators to improve trading (for example, Stochastic or ADX). It also has parameters for managing orders and lot volume. It is possible to configure a trailing stop (both regular and parabolic).
Default settings for EURUSD M15, 5-digits.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0 lot it will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds to open each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum price deviation);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to make it different if several expert advisors are running in the same terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be 100, you need to specify as for 4-digit accounts);
- TakeProfit - take profit (for 5-digit accounts, 10 will be 100, you need to specify as for 4-digit accounts);
- CloseDealsBeforeOpen - close the previous deal (in the opposite direction) before opening a new one;
- OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between the opening of the next transaction (the number of bars of the current time frame that must pass before opening a new transaction);
- StopToBreakeven - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
- TrailingStopValue - the value of the trailing stop in points, if set to = 0, then the trailing stop is not used;
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for a trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
- HistorySearch - the number of bars for searching and building channels;
- Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when building a channel;
- Shift - shift a few bars back, where a channel breakout is possible;
- QuickFractalSearch - enable quick search of fractals when defining channels (it’s better not to use it in real trading and final optimization, since the channels are of poor quality);
- DrawChannels - display channels and lines on the chart of a currency pair;
- HistorySearch2 - the number of bars to search for additional channels with other parameters (0 - do not use additional channels);
- Distance2 - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when building an additional channel;
- Shift2 - shift for additional channels;
- MinSignalPower - minimum signal strength for trading;
- MaxCountChannels - the maximum number of channels to trade;
- CountLinesNearPrice - the number of lines from channels that should touch the price at the same time so that there is a signal to open a transaction;
- OnlyInsideChannel - trade inside the channel, exclude deals on breaking through the borders of the channels;
- EnvelopesPeriod - period of the Envelopes indicator (0 - do not use this indicator for transactions);
- EnvelopesDeviation - deviations of the Envelopes indicator;
- StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (0-50, 0 - do not use);
- StochasticPeriod - period of the Stochastic indicator;
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - minimum level of the ADX indicator;
- MaxAdxLevel - maximum level of the ADX indicator;
- Trading start hour - hour to start trading;
- Trading end hour - hour of the end of trading;
- DealsCommentary - comment on open deals;
- FastOptimizationParameter - Parameter for fast optimization of the Expert Advisor. The greater the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. Values of 1 or 0 for trading are recommended. For initial optimization, values from 2 to 10 can be set.
- EnableInfo - show information;
- OrdersFilling - a parameter for choosing a filling mode (if the EA does not open deals due to incorrect filling, try choosing a different value).