Easy Channels EA MT5

This EA works on the basis of channels formed by price. It trades from the boundaries of these channels (for example, when the price breaks through the border of the channel, or when it touches and comes back). It can also display the lines and channels through which it trades. They are built on the highs and lows of prices. The EA has customizable parameters for trading on multiple channels and uses some indicators to improve trading (for example, Stochastic or ADX). It also has parameters for managing orders and lot volume. It is possible to configure a trailing stop (both regular and parabolic).

Default settings for EURUSD M15, 5-digits.

Input parameters

