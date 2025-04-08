Bollinger and RSI

A trending strategy using a combination of two popular indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI provides reliable signals.





The logic of the advisor





Entering a short position is carried out when the price touches the upper Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the overbought zone, i.e. above level 70. Entering a long position is carried out when the price touches the lower Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the oversold zone, ie below level 30. It is possible to transfer an open position to breakeven when a certain profit is reached, as well as to use a trailing stop.





Advisor settings:





input group "Trading settings" - block of general parameters

FixedLot = 0.1; // lot size

StopLoss = 1700; // stop loss *

TakeProfit = 3500; // take profit *

input group "Breakeven & Trailing settings" - block of settings for breakeven and trailing

Breakeven_level = 950; // breakeven trigger level, 0 - do not use **

= 950; // breakeven trigger level, 0 - do not use ** Breakeven_SL = 10; // how far to move the stop loss from the opening price, 0 - do not use **

= 10; // how far to move the stop loss from the opening price, 0 - do not use ** Trailing_level = 2000; // trailing trigger level, 0 - do not use **

= 2000; // trailing trigger level, 0 - do not use ** Trailing_step = 0; // trailing step, 0 - do not use

= 0; // trailing step, 0 - do not use input group "Bollinger Bands settings" - block of settings for the Bollinger Bands indicator (standard settings)

Bands_period = PERIOD_H4; // working time-frame of the indicator

Bands_line_period = 20; // period for calculating SMA (middle line)

Bands_shift = 0; // horizontal shift of the indicator

Bands_deviation = 2.0; // standard deviation of the upper and lower band

Bands_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // price calculation method

input group "RSI settings" - block of RSI indicator settings (standard settings)

RSI_period = PERIOD_H4; // working time-frame of the indicator

RSI_line_period = 14; // indicator period

RSI_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // price calculation method

* Stop loss, take profit and trailing settings are indicated in five-digit quotes.





** A value of 0 in any of the two breakeven parameters turns off its operation. The same applies to the two trailing parameters.





Summary





This EA is well suited for calm and unhurried trading. The parameters are optimized for the GBPUSD / PERIOD_H4 currency pair.