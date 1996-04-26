The Unexpected indicator is surprisingly easy to use. You will appreciate the simplicity of the indicator in the very first days of trading. If you correctly determine the beginning of the trend, the result of the transaction will be appropriate. Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher.





This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows.





Benefits.

Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.

Allows you to determine the current trend.

It can be used along with oscillators as filters.

You can quickly enough understand which particular trend is currently developing in the market.

Disadvantages.