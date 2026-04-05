The intelligent algorithm of the Ferbey indicator shows potential reversal points of the market with a high probability. The Ferbey indicator is perfect for trend trading! If you trade with the trend, then a trading strategy based on this indicator will suit you perfectly.





The indicator filters out market noise, practically all and all the necessary functions for working on a thread are built into one tool. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, the indicator setting is at your request. Ready-made trading system - just connect the indicator to an expert or trade with it in manual mode. The system itself shows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one parameter for settings, which is very convenient. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection.