Explosive Trend

The indicator analyzes the chart as a mathematical function with X-time and Y-price axes. Time is presented in bars, price in pips. The purpose of the analysis is to give the user a signal to action at the moment when the function forms a recoilless movement in one direction over a certain period of time. The indicator parameters must be selected for each currency pair, since the price function is formed differently for each currency pair.

Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pips on small periods and for long-term trading. Uses two parameters for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator has a signal system. You can set up message alerts in the form of sound or email or push.

To work in automatic mode:
For a bot, you can use an indicator by building in, for example, 3 indicators and generating the final signal after optimizing the parameters for each of them. In this way, it will be possible to optimize signals not only for the price function, but also to create an integrated approach by receiving information simultaneously from three differently configured indicators. Also, with this approach, we optimize the indicator not only for the price function, but also for the needs of our specific strategy.

To work in manual mode:
To work in manual mode, you must select the parameters by visually looking at the price chart. Therefore, it is necessary to enable functions that indicate the appearance of a signal and thus take action. Of course, you need to consider other tools in this approach.

Parameters for setting:
  • StepX - Step on the X axis.
  • StepY - Step on the Y axis.
  • FlagAlert - Sound signal.
  • FlagEMail - Signal to email.
  • FlagPush - Push signal.


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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Trend Detects
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The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Detects indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Strategy for trend trading, filtering market noise and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current bal
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Trend Ex is an author’s indicator of which you will not find anywhere else. This indicator allows you to find the most likely points of a trend reversal, a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. It works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help to monitor several trad
Determined Trend
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Determined Trend is a direction indicator for determining a trend. You need to understand that any dial indicator is just a visual waveform. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its “arrow”? final calculation result. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals about it, and the trader can only make a trading decision. The Determined Trend indicator vis
Reflector
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Reflector is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is an indicator of a trend type; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) and decreasing
Icebreaker
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Icebreaker trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. The solution to this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend but also the levels by which you can work. The indicator determines the prevailing trend in the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicate the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy
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Fact
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Fact shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator can work both for entry points, and as the filter. Uses two settings. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The intelligent indicator algorithm accurately detects the trend, filters market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to d
Troopers
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All the points of intersection of the Troopers indicator will be points at which the trend direction changes. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. This development can be used both for long-term trading and for pipsing on small periods. The indicator algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis base
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Primary Trend is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at Primary Trend. The Primary Trend indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. This indicator highlights the short-term direction and strength of the market. The indicator is not redrawn. The indicator implements a breakout strategy. The arrows show the direction of the ma
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The Your Chance indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. It also estimates the market trend based on rough measurements of price movement. This indicator is confirming and can be especially useful for traders looking for price movements. This indicator highlights the direction and strength of the market and can be used to trade price fluctuations.
Unexpected Decision
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Unexpected Decision is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on th
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The Trends Definitive indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a st
Progres
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The principle is very simple, practical and effective - they are implemented in the Compass indicator, which will help traders to protect their deposit from loss. This is one of the implementations of the indicator for protecting a position from loss. Similar implementations exist, this is not a complex algorithm. The indicator uses a series of moving averages, which, with a given Length step, form the resulting lines that are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. These lines are t
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The Consequence indicator determines the moments of the trend reversal and the direction of its movements. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome the losses due to human emotions. Consequence is equipped with the most advanced, adaptable and profitable trading algorithms. It's time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created. One of the secrets of short-term trading is knowing when to enter a trade.
Star 4D
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Ferbey
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The intelligent algorithm of the Ferbey indicator shows potential reversal points of the market with a high probability. The Ferbey indicator is perfect for trend trading! If you trade with the trend, then a trading strategy based on this indicator will suit you perfectly. The indicator filters out market noise, practically all and all the necessary functions for working on a thread are built into one tool. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, the indicator setting is at your req
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The Easy Trends indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. It smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the indicator lags a little, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader ca
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Reversal Prices is an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. Reversal Prices - the new word in trend detection! With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or it
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The new Analytical Concentration leading trend indicator uses adaptive anti-aliasing. It allows you to enter the market early. Indicator of a sharp turn to a dynamic change of direction. The Analytical Concentration indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. An indicator that has a sufficiently powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. A new word in trend detection! It smooths out pr
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Trend Protection Indicator Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope reappears. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a
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Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Trinitron
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Indicators
Индикатор Trinitron создан для того чтобы отображать тренд в наглядном виде. Одним из главных определений для мониторинга рынка валют является тренд. Тренд - это устойчивое направление движения цены. Для его нахождения индикатор использет расчёты, призванные сглаживать резкие колебания, не влияющие на общую картину движения цены. Тренд может быть возрастающим (бычий тренд) и убывающий (медвежий тренд). В большинстве случаев тренд растёт долго и резко падает, но во всём бывают исключения. На дв
Trend Navigato
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Indicators
The Forex indicator   TrendNavigator   is a technical indicator. TrendNavigator is a tool that allows traders employing this strategy to better understand what is happening in the market and predict in which direction the price will continue to move. The indicator's values are calculated based on price movements of the currency pair or any other financial asset. Within the scope of technical analysis, the TrendNavigator indicator is used by traders to forecast future price values or the overall
Trends Finder
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Indicators
"Trend Finder" is a trend trading strategy that combines market noise filtration and all necessary functions in one tool! The system automatically displays entry and exit points using arrows. Only one parameter is sufficient for configuration. It offers simple, intuitively understandable, and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the "Trend Finder" indicator identifies potential market reversal points. Often, a good trend can be visually observed on the price chart. However, a
SafeSerie Managers
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Experts
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core strengths are intelligent order series management, advanced risk control tools, and a flexible entry signal system. SafeSeries Manager aims for consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining control over trading activity. Recommended minimum deposit: 10,000 units of the base currency. Key Features Intelligent Series Management —
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