Reflector is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is an indicator of a trend type; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.





A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) and decreasing (bearish trend). In most cases, the trend grows for a long time and drops sharply, but in all there are exceptions. Economic and political news can influence the price movement.





You must use the Correct parameter as an additional parameter, that is, you need to use this parameter for example to analyze the display of price movements! The less Correct the more correctly interpret the indicator readings in real time. To work in the online mode using the direct signal method, it is desirable to set this mode to 0, but for more elegant ways, you can experiment with different parameter values.