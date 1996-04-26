Primary Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Primary Trend is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at Primary Trend. The Primary Trend indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. This indicator highlights the short-term direction and strength of the market. The indicator is not redrawn. The indicator implements a breakout strategy. The arrows show the direction of the market. Use the indicator on intervals from M15 and above. Moving averages are not applied.