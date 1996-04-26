Reversal Prices
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Reversal Prices is an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. Reversal Prices - the new word in trend detection! With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. The new leading trend indicator uses adaptive four-level anti-aliasing. It allows you to enter the market early. Indicator of a sharp turn to a dynamic change of direction.