Easys Trends

The Easy Trends indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. It smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument.





Although the indicator lags a little, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader can safely rely on. It is also very convenient to use it as a trailing indicator.