Trends Target

Trend Target analyzes the main parameters of Forex, helps to obtain information about the current position of all market transactions for a particular asset. Trend Target makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend, but also the levels that you can work with.





The indicator also allows plotting levels. Quickly identifies support and resistance lines. Thus, the trader is guided in the target price range, having the opportunity to open a trading position in time and close it in time. The indicator identifies the prevailing trend on the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicates the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the fast and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation).