The Consequence indicator determines the moments of the trend reversal and the direction of its movements. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome the losses due to human emotions. Consequence is equipped with the most advanced, adaptable and profitable trading algorithms. It's time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created.





One of the secrets of short-term trading is knowing when to enter a trade. At the same time, having the potential to earn the maximum number of points, but without excessive incubation in the transaction in the hope of a ghostly profit. And in this we will be helped by a professional forex indicator for determining targets within the day. The indicator works perfectly in timeframes from one minute to four hours and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency pair.