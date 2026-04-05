Fact shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator can work both for entry points, and as the filter. Uses two settings.





This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The intelligent indicator algorithm accurately detects the trend, filters market noise and generates input signals.





The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. You can use the indicator so basic to determine the trend.





The indicator reflects the information in a visual form, it is possible to use both for pips on the small periods, and for long-term trade. The indicator is not redrawn or delayed. Take profit is more than a stop loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.