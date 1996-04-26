Icebreaker trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. The solution to this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend but also the levels by which you can work.





The indicator determines the prevailing trend in the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicate the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation).





The indicator also allows the construction of levels. Quickly identifies support and resistance lines. Thus, the trader is guided in the intended price range, having the opportunity to open a trading position on time and close it in time.





Icebreaker analyzes the main parameters of Forex, helps to obtain information about the current position of all market transactions for a particular asset.