Trends Protection

Trend Protection Indicator Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal.





Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope reappears. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a strong position. This is when you are most vulnerable. Use this indicator to protect against vulnerabilities.





You can customize your message alerts as a sound alert or email. This indicator works on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.