Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. The Trend Regulator indicator will help the trader to make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Regulator indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise and all the necessary features built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses just one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator will truly "make the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time. This indicator works on all timeframes.