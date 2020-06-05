Horror Broker

Indicator designed for binary options trading buy signals come along with hiding a new candle blue arrow on histogram buy signal red arrow on histogram sell signal buy worth 1 or 2 candles

the signal appears with the opening of a new candle but may appear during its formation it’s worth entering the deal only when the signal has arrived at the opening, the signals do not disappear Recommended currency pairs: Any Timeframe: up to H1 You can customize the PERIOD parameter to your trading style Recommended from 2 to 5 Before use I advise you to test on a demo account in order to get used to this tool and make sure that it works