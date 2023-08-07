Stochastics crossover scanner MT5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line crosses the stochastics main line. As an alternative it can also alert when stochastics is leaving (without signal line crossing main line) an overbought/oversold area. As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a crossover has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see separate screenshot for explanation.

The indicator can write the signals to a text file or to global variables which can b e used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading .

Input parameters



The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important



Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. Instead the objects will be drawn on the chart which opens up when clicking on a signal in the on chart panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.





