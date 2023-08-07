Stochastics crossover scanner MT5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line crosses the stochastics main line. As an alternative it can also alert when stochastics is leaving (without signal line crossing main line) an overbought/oversold area. As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a crossover has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see separate screenshot for explanation.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a text file or to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. Instead the objects will be drawn on the chart which opens up when clicking on a signal in the on chart panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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