Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5

Moving pivot Average Fibonacci

The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period.

The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average.

The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data.

The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies.


If you have any question about the indicator, your comments are welcome.


Features

  • Works for all timeframes.
  • 100% non-repaint indicator.
  • Settings are customizable.


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Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
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En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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