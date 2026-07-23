Risk Calculator MT5

Core Features & Capabilities
1. Dynamic Visual Trade Planning (Setup Mode)

Interactive Chart Levels: Allows users to visually drag Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and up to 3 Take Profit (TP) lines across the chart with a smooth, lag-free 60 FPS rendering engine.

Simulated Average Price Engine: Features a predictive tool (orange dashed line) that calculates and visualizes the future average open price in real-time, seamlessly blending existing open positions with the projected new trade.

2. Precision Risk & Lot Size Calculation

Automatically calculates the exact lot size based on customizable risk parameters (Percentage of Balance, Fixed Money, Distance in Points, or Exact Price).

Automatically splits volumes across multiple active Take Profit targets, factoring in step volumes and broker limitations.

3. Real-Time Gross Performance Tracking

Pure Price Tracking: Scans all active positions for the current symbol and displays live Gross Profit and Gross Loss. It intentionally isolates and excludes commissions and swaps from this metric to provide a pure reading of market movement.

Consolidated Dashboard: Displays essential metrics at a glance, including total open lots, net points, current average price, and accumulated costs (Commissions/Swaps).

4. Seamless Execution & Tactical Management

Smart Order Routing: The "Execute" engine automatically determines whether to place Market, Limit, or Stop orders based on the entry line's relation to the current bid/ask price.

One-Click Management: Includes tactical quick-action buttons such as "Breakeven", "Close All" (panic button), "Buy/Sell MKT", and automatic Stop Loss/Take Profit adjustments for all open trades.

5. High-Fidelity Journaling Engine (Screenshots)

"Invisible" Capture Mode: Features a custom, asynchronous screenshot engine. When triggered, the EA hides its own UI in milliseconds, captures a clean chart image (candles and levels only), and restores the UI without freezing the MT5 platform.

Forced Ultra HD Export: Bypasses local monitor limitations by forcing exports in custom resolutions (up to 4K Ultra HD / 3840x2160). This ensures crystal-clear images for post-trade reviews and journaling. Screenshots are automatically saved and organized into date-stamped folders.

6. Premium UI & UX Architecture

Glass UI & Z-Order Optimization: A compact, draggable interface perfectly layered above candlesticks, with fully responsive buttons.

Anti Click-Through Shield: Dynamically disables MT5's native chart dragging while hovering over the panel, completely preventing accidental modifications to existing orders.

Anti-Race Condition Sync: An advanced text-box synchronization engine that catches typed values (like custom lot sizes) instantly. Users can type a number and immediately click an execution button without needing to press "Enter", eliminating data-loss bugs.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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