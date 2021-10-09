Santa Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Santa Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market.
Advantages
- Generates instant buy and sell signals.
- Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
- Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
- Does not lag.
Santa Trend is yet another great indicator and addition to the Santa Trader.