Santa Trend

4.4

Santa Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market.

Advantages

  • Generates instant buy and sell signals.
  • Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
  • Does not lag.


Reviews 9
Brian
75
Brian 2022.07.20 05:21 
 

Santa Trend is yet another great indicator and addition to the Santa Trader.

21583719865
15
21583719865 2022.04.07 23:31 
 

Fantástico!!! Obrigada por compartilhar.

traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2021.12.28 14:39 
 

Excelente indicador, obrigado pela sua generosidade.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Simple   Renko Chart Generator. Just place the EA on the desired symbol, configure and hit OK, your Renko Chart is generated. You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to the renko chart and perform your technical analysis. Settings: Origin Symbol Custom Symbol Type (Pips, Ticks, Points, R) Brick Size Show Wicks Brick Open Time Asymmetric Reversals Chart Mode Refresh Ratio Watch Market Book History Start Date History Type (1 minute OHLC, Real Ticks) * Strategy Tester: Use 1 minut
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Santa Bollinger Indicator  is an efficient way to detect price retracement in any market. A common approach is to identify overbought or oversold market conditions. When the price of the asset breaks below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, prices have perhaps fallen too much and are due to bounce. On the other hand, when price breaks above the upper band, the market is perhaps overbought and due for a   pullback . Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Never repaints, never back
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Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
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sinh927
117
sinh927 2023.10.19 09:23 
 

I used it on EURUSD for 15M and did not win.

CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.04.06 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2022.10.20 16:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Brian
75
Brian 2022.07.20 05:21 
 

Santa Trend is yet another great indicator and addition to the Santa Trader.

21583719865
15
21583719865 2022.04.07 23:31 
 

Fantástico!!! Obrigada por compartilhar.

Guilherme Guimaraes Dias
756
Guilherme Guimaraes Dias 2022.02.08 02:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2021.12.28 14:39 
 

Excelente indicador, obrigado pela sua generosidade.

Konstantin Remezov
1138
Konstantin Remezov 2021.12.27 08:23 
 

great job! thank you for sharing your best practices with traders all over the world) many thanks. And "ThorstenKock" is a fraudster who specifically gives everyone bad reviews and does not know how to use Expert Advisors." ThorstenKock" I appeal to you ---- delete the terminal and forex you're just a loser

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.10.29 01:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Aurelio Cestari
24369
Reply from developer Marco Aurelio Cestari 2021.11.02 00:51
You should be banned. You're giving 1 star to every new product on the market with useless reviews.
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