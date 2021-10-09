Santa Trend

Candle Timer 2X Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso 5 (5) Utilities

The RFOC Candle Timer 2x was created for the trader to locate himself in time, having access to the pending time for the formation of a new candle. Additionally, it is possible to include in the chart a second timer that shows the pending time for the formation of a new candle in a time period different from the current one. The user will have the option to select up to 4 different positions for the timer display ("No candle", lower left corner, lower right corner or upper right corner). In ad