MomentumBurst

Overview The Momentum Burst AI Engine is a fully automated, high-frequency breakout trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Designed with quantitative precision, the algorithm continuously monitors market volatility across a dynamic lookback period to capture explosive price movements. Once a high-probability breakout is detected, the system executes the trade and immediately activates a proprietary Global Lock Mechanism, ensuring strict risk control and preventing overlapping or redundant entries during extreme market noise.

Core Trading Logic The strategy calculates dynamic support and resistance levels based on recent price action extremes. When the price breaches these calculated ranges with sufficient momentum, the Expert Advisor (EA) triggers a market order. To protect capital, the algorithm dynamically calculates the safest stop-loss parameters based on the broker's minimum stop levels and manages the position using a mathematically optimized trailing stop and break-even protocol.

Key Features

  • Global Trade Lock Mechanism: An advanced memory-based safeguard that locks the trading engine upon execution, instantly halting subsequent signals until the current cycle is securely closed.

  • Multi-Layer Security Filters:

    • Native News Filter: Automatically halts trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic events using the native MT5 Economic Calendar API.

    • Spread Filter: Protects entries against sudden liquidity drops and spread widening.

    • Time Sessions: Four fully customizable daily trading windows to restrict operations to high-liquidity market hours (e.g., London and New York overlaps).

  • Smart Trade Management:

    • Dynamic Break-Even: Automatically secures the position at the entry price plus an additional buffer to cover the spread once a predefined profit target is reached.

    • Trailing Stop: Trails the price at a secure distance, only updating if the new stop level is tighter and more profitable than the break-even baseline.

  • Market Validator Ready: Built with strict volume normalization and dynamic margin checks, ensuring 100% compatibility with all broker symbols and flawless execution on MT5 Cloud testing servers.

Input Parameters Setup

  • InpLotSize: Fixed trading volume (automatically normalized to broker step rules).

  • InpLookback: Number of previous bars to calculate the dynamic momentum range.

  • InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points for trade execution.

  • Time Sessions (1 to 4): Start and end times for specific trading hours (Format: HH:MM).

  • Break-Even Settings: Points required to trigger, plus extra points to secure broker spread.

  • Trailing Stop Settings: Activation distance, step size, and following distance in points.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 (Optimal for momentum detection).

  • Assets: Highly liquid pairs with low spread (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) or volatile assets (XAUUSD, US30).

  • Execution: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to maximize the efficiency of the breakout execution.


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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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