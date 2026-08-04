MomentumBurst

Overview The Momentum Burst AI Engine is a fully automated, high-frequency breakout trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Designed with quantitative precision, the algorithm continuously monitors market volatility across a dynamic lookback period to capture explosive price movements. Once a high-probability breakout is detected, the system executes the trade and immediately activates a proprietary Global Lock Mechanism, ensuring strict risk control and preventing overlapping or redundant entries during extreme market noise.

Core Trading Logic The strategy calculates dynamic support and resistance levels based on recent price action extremes. When the price breaches these calculated ranges with sufficient momentum, the Expert Advisor (EA) triggers a market order. To protect capital, the algorithm dynamically calculates the safest stop-loss parameters based on the broker's minimum stop levels and manages the position using a mathematically optimized trailing stop and break-even protocol.

Key Features

Global Trade Lock Mechanism: An advanced memory-based safeguard that locks the trading engine upon execution, instantly halting subsequent signals until the current cycle is securely closed.

Multi-Layer Security Filters: Native News Filter: Automatically halts trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic events using the native MT5 Economic Calendar API. Spread Filter: Protects entries against sudden liquidity drops and spread widening. Time Sessions: Four fully customizable daily trading windows to restrict operations to high-liquidity market hours (e.g., London and New York overlaps).

Smart Trade Management: Dynamic Break-Even: Automatically secures the position at the entry price plus an additional buffer to cover the spread once a predefined profit target is reached. Trailing Stop: Trails the price at a secure distance, only updating if the new stop level is tighter and more profitable than the break-even baseline.

Market Validator Ready: Built with strict volume normalization and dynamic margin checks, ensuring 100% compatibility with all broker symbols and flawless execution on MT5 Cloud testing servers.

Input Parameters Setup

InpLotSize: Fixed trading volume (automatically normalized to broker step rules).

InpLookback: Number of previous bars to calculate the dynamic momentum range.

InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points for trade execution.

Time Sessions (1 to 4): Start and end times for specific trading hours (Format: HH:MM).

Break-Even Settings: Points required to trigger, plus extra points to secure broker spread.

Trailing Stop Settings: Activation distance, step size, and following distance in points.

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