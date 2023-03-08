DYJ Withdrawal Plan

3

DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System.

What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN?

DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN is a trend reversal trading system designed to automatically open and close trades when a market trend shifts direction.
It is compatible with all trading instruments and brokers, including Forex and Synthetic Indices.

Key Features at a Glance

  • Automatic detection of trend reversals for precise trade entries and exits.
  • Works onany symboland any broker.
  • Clear visual settings such as:
    • Take Profit (TP)
    • Stop Loss (SL)
    • Grid Distance
    • Target Profit
    • Minimum Margin Requirement
  • Real-time profit display for each symbol after trades are opened.
  • Automatic profit tracking for individual symbols and global profit tracking across all trades.

Built-in Manual Trading Assistant

DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN is not just for automated trading. It also includes amanual trading assistant, allowing you to:

  • Trade manually.
  • Trade fully automated using EA (Expert Advisor).
  • Combine both manual and automated strategies for flexible trading.

Advanced Recovery System (Hedging / Game Strategy)

When trades go in the wrong direction, DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN offers a recovery strategy(often called Game or Break-even Strategy) toturn losing trades into profitable ones— whether they are placed manually or by EA.

Multiple Trading Modes Supported

DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN offers versatile trading modes, all equipped with Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Profit Trailing features:

  1. Single Order Mode– with TP, SL, and profit trailing.
  2. Grid Mode– with TP, SL, and profit trailing.
  3. Martingale Mode– with TP, SL, and profit trailing.
  4. Game Mode (Recovery Mode)– with TP, SL, and profit trailing.

Integrated Withdrawal Plan (Profit Distribution)

DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN allows you to set custom withdrawal plans according to your money management strategy, including:

  • Daily profit withdrawals
  • Weekly profit withdrawals
  • Monthly profit withdrawals

Each withdrawal can be customized to extract profits at your preferred ratio, enabling systematic profit-takingwhile letting your capital grow.
Over time,regular withdrawals help accumulate gains, ensuring that even in the face of market risks, your total withdrawn profit outpaces the initial capital.

Optimized Symbols (Proven Results)

Through rigorous testing, DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN has shown the best performance on the following currency pairs (symbols):

(Note: You can optimize parameters for other symbols using these templates as a starting point.)

 

Synthetic index

  • We recommend a deposit of $2,600, using the EA parameters of GAME and hedging strategy.(Link)(Modify InpIsUseEnvelopes=true and InpIsUseMaAndEnvelopes=true after loading parameters)
Check its performance in the product comment area.(Link)

  • 100$ deposit violence grid double investment strategy and small broad strategy EA parameters, download it.(Crash 500 Index)(Link)(Modify InpIsUseEnvelopes=true and InpIsUseMaAndEnvelopes=true after loading parameters)

  • 100$ deposit violent monopoly double investment strategy (no grid and no Martin strategy) EA parameter download(Link)

    View the screenshot link of the transaction Crash 500 Index monopoly double investment strategy performance in the product comment area.(Link)

  • 100$ deposit violence monopoly strategy and grid strategy and double investment strategy EA parameter download(Link)
  • 100$ deposit MA strategy violent double investment incremental EA parameter download file link(Link)

Please check the performance screenshot of Crash 500 Index in the comments section.(Link)

Steady and violent double-investment incremental suggested deposit is 550$, with the same parameters as above.

Note: If it is necessary to control the trading volume of double investment, please modify the trading volume value of the parameter "cycle between minimum and maximum volume for double investment", and the trading volume of double investment will increase between minimum and maximum.

  • Boom 300 Index: Please download the parameter template in the product comment area.(Link)

Forex Symbol：

  • Full-variety trading parameters English version:(Link)(Modify InpIsDisplayChartObject (Display EA's SpreadSheet) to true after loading parameters)

Please check the screenshot link of performance in the comment area of foreign exchange full-variety trading.(Link)

  • Download the Chinese version template file of XAUUSD gold trading parameters(Link)(Modify InpIsUseEnvelopes=true and InpIsUseMaAndEnvelopes=true after loading parameters)

    View the screenshot link of XAUUD gold trading performance(Link)

EURUSD trading parameters are the same as gold: please change the XAUUSD of the above parameters to EURUSD to use. In addition, it can also be written in comma-separated form, such as XAUUSD and EURUSD. An EA can trade xauusd and eurusd at the same time.

Other varieties can be tested by modifying the parameters yourself. Or wait for subsequent updating of the parameter template.

INPUT

[GENERAL]

InpMagic = 9372

InpSelectTradePairs = CustomPairs -- CustomPairs Or MarketWatchAllPairs.

InpCurrencyLists   = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD" -- Custom Trade Pairs_1(major)

InpCurrencyLists_2 = "EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,CADJPY,CADCHF,AUDNZD" -- Custom Trade Pairs_2(minor)

InpCurrencyLists_3 = "USDCNH,USDHKD,USDZAR,USDSGD,USDPLN,USDSEK,USDNOK,USDMXN,CHFJPY" -- Custom Trade Pairs_3(minor)

InpCurrencySuffix = .s -- supports currency pair suffixes.

InpEAComment               =  "TRT"; 

Inpwithdrawalcomment = "withdrawal"-Brokerwithdrawal comment (for example, it is the MTR trading account number _CR USD transit account number).

      [WITHDRAWAL PLAN]

      Inpforceinittimesearchwithdrawn = 0-withdrawaltime.0-> stands for January 1, 1970.

      InpWithdrawalMode =  WithdrawalByDay --  Withdrawal By Day Or Week Or Month

      InpOneInX         =  2 -- Our withdrawal is InpOneInX% of the D-W-MN profit.

      InpBlanceTesterWithdrawalConditions  =  100 -- Withdraw profit by D-W-MN if balance>value.

      IsAutoCloseWithdrawalTable         =  false -- Auto Close WithdrawalTable in Tester.

      InpStopTradeInWithdrawalPlan        =  StopTradeDisable -- Stop Trade In WithdrawalPlan.

      StopMinutes                         =  60 -- The transaction is stopped for 60 minutes on the withdrawal plan. 

      [TREND]

      InpUseStandardTimeFrame        = false -- Whether to apply the standard time frame. 

      InpMinTimeFrame                =  M1 -- check minimum timeframe for Signal in Frame.   

      InpMaxTimeFrame                =  M1 -- check maximum timeframe for Signal in Frame.

      [RISK]

      InpRiskPercent             =  13.5 -- InpRiskPercent:Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot].

      For Crash 500 Index:

      Deposit 100, InpRiskPercent=13.5

      Starting transaction volume is 0.32


      Deposit 100, InpRiskPercent=8.71

      Starting transaction volume 0.2


      Deposit 1000, InpRiskPercent=8.71

      Starting trading volume 2


      Deposit 10000, InpRiskPercent=8.71

      Starting transaction volume 20


      Fixed trading volume setting InpRiskPercent=-0.001 
      All varieties are subject to the minimum trading volume, because the minimum trading volume of Vol75 is 0.001, which is the smallest value among all varieties. 

      Other fixed transaction volume settings:
      For example, InpRiskPercent=0.3
      the transaction volume of Crash 500 Index is 0.3.
       

      InpAutoRiskInBalance       =  30 -- InpAutoRiskInBalance:Still Available Risk In Balance(x%).

      [TRADE]

      InpMaxtrades                  =  1000 -- Maximum trades for signal open.

      InpMaxTradesPerSymbol         =  1000 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open.

      InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol   =  1000 -- Allowed maximum number of symbols for exist positions.

      TakeProfits                   = 50 -- TakeProfits:It's a multiple of spread.

      StopLoss                      = 50 -- StopLoss:It's a multiple of spread.

      InpMultipleTPSLOfBase         = 1.

      InpIsOpenOrder                = OpenOrders -- OPEN AND PENDING MODE or ONLY PENDING MODE.

      InpDirection               =  Both -- Buy or Sell Or Both or Disable.

      InpGridMode                   =  STOP_MODE -- Contains a variety of pending order modes:BUYSTOP_MODE,SELLSTOP_MODE,STOP_MODE,BUYLIMIT_MODE,SELLLIMIT_MODE,LIMIT_MODE,BOTH_MODE,TREND_STOP_MODE,TREND_LIMIT_MODE,TREND_STOP_AND_LIMIT_MODE

      InpMaxGridOrders              =  0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid].

      InpOrderStepFileType          =  BrokerIndexAccount -- type of file for sandbox

      InpFirstOrderStep             =  7 -- first step:multiple of SPREAD or reads from sandbox,if it is -1.

      InpOrderStep                  =  7 -- order step:multiple of SPREAD or reads from sandbox,if it is -1.

      InpMultipleStepOfBase         = 1;         

      [PROFITS DYNAMIC TARGET] 

      InpSymbolProfits           =  1 -- closing a symbol for Dynamic profits[0=Auto,-1=off]

      InpTotalProfits            =  1 -- closing all positions for Dynamic profit target[0=Auto,-1=off]

      InpTrailingPercentage      =  0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

      InpTargetIncreaseCoeff     =  0.8













      Filter:
      idris rafeeq
      26
      idris rafeeq 2024.04.06 23:42 
       

      Seller is responsive and humble but the EA WILL LOOSE BIG TIME

      irfan_ses
      78
      irfan_ses 2023.08.06 05:20 
       

      Seller is very quick at responding. But the EA is not worth even if provided free. Blew my account initially with the settings provided. He then later asked to fund and said he would tweak the settings for low risk. Post that he has changed settings every time and have blown my account thrice. I had renewed twice. Every-time I thought the new settings would work, but it always ends up blowing the account. I wouldn’t recommend.

      Veaceslav Soltan
      22
      Veaceslav Soltan 2023.07.07 12:35 
       

      The seller is responsive, but the product is not worth the money, he just opens a trade with a trend without analysis, most often he opened trades not an uptrend, although if you analyze the chart, you would need to open a trade for a fall

      Gabriel Lopes Larrosa
      60
      Gabriel Lopes Larrosa 2023.06.06 23:36 
       

      Really wonderful experience! I renewed the license for the next few months. I used the .Set for GAME Strategy, sequence of significant gains. The service and support, excellent from the first contact. I'm really delighted. I recommend.

