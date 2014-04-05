Signal Eskiya mt5

Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes.

American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Channel Full Control indicator, you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to work with market trends, which has helped to increase the number of transactions for more than one hundred traders.

If you use the Signal Eskiya channel indicator to build a price corridor, then the trader will not have to conduct a detailed analysis of the market situation. All calculations in automatic mode will be performed by the indicator itself. This tool is simple and functional. When using Signal Eskiya, a price corridor is built on the chart:

  • The upper line of the channel is the maximum value of the bar for a certain number of them.
  • The lower line of the channel is the minimum value of the bar for a certain number of them.
  • The center line of the channel is the average value between the upper and lower lines.


