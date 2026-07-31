ApexForge MA Radar Professional

  • Indicators
  • Po-hsiung Huang
    Po-hsiung Huang

    Po-hsiung Huang

    • Founder & Developer at  ApexForge
    • Taiwan
    • 564
    ApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
  • Version: 2.53
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

ApexForge MA Trend Strength Professional is the flagship edition of the ApexForge product line, delivering the most complete feature set for traders who demand professional-grade market analysis. Built for serious traders, it combines powerful trend evaluation with extensive customization, providing a flexible solution for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and multi-timeframe analysis.

The indicator automatically evaluates moving average slopes and converts them into five intuitive trend strength levels: Strong Down, Down, Flat, Up, and Strong Up. Instead of manually interpreting multiple moving averages, traders can instantly understand whether momentum is strengthening, weakening, or transitioning into a sideways market.

The Professional edition offers the highest level of flexibility, including advanced display customization, configurable update intervals, interface options, visual settings, and additional professional features designed to fit individual trading workflows. Its lightweight architecture minimizes CPU usage, avoids unnecessary recalculations, does not repaint historical information, and remains responsive even when multiple MT5 charts are running simultaneously.

Rather than generating buy or sell signals, the indicator provides an objective measurement of market trend strength, helping traders improve consistency and reduce emotional decision-making. It integrates naturally with price action, moving average systems, support and resistance analysis, and other technical trading methods.

ApexForge MA Trend Strength Professional is designed for traders who want maximum control, superior performance, and a professional trading experience. It represents the ultimate edition of the ApexForge trend analysis series, delivering clarity, efficiency, and reliability in every market condition.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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