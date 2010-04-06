Fibonacci On Time
- Indicators
- Matus German
- Version: 1.0
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels.
Inputs
- Levels - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels
- Show time - if true, time will be shown on levels
- Show date - if true, date will be shown on levels
- Show fibonacci level - if true, value of levels will be shown
- Fibonacci lines color - color of levels
- Trend line color - color of trend line which defines fibonacci retracement
- Fibonacci levels color - color of fibonaci levels
- Font size
- Instance - unique number of indicator, if you want to add more FibonacciOnTime indicators on same chart, they have to have different instance number