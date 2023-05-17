AngelsStairwayEUR034

An updated version is now available free of charge.

Ver. 034.33 is available.

Basics

Currency Pair: EUR-USD 5 Minute

Display and set the 5-minute chart of EUR-USD.

Adjustments may be necessary depending on the broker.





In particular, entry is controlled by "エンベロープミドル偏差" and the ATR 1H value.





About Envelope Middle Deviation "エンベロープミドル偏差"

is closer to 1.0, the easier it is to enter the market, but at the same time, the rate of being cut-risk increases.





About ATR EntryLimit



ATR Entry Limit(Level High Filter/1H Period:1st)

ATR Entry Limit(Level Low Filter/1H Period:1st)

The value of ATR Average Period:1st in the upper row is referenced.





Main Parameters ( Lot ・ Maintenance Rate )

Lot (both long and short) : 0.01～/$1,000





新規抑制維持率

New suppression retention rate %: 1,000 or more (recommended value)

新規抑制％増加係数

New suppression retention coefficient % ： 100 or more （Recommended value)





Caution

The behavior may vary from broker.

Please use the tester to confirm the DEMO before using the product.



