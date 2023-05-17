AngelsStairwayEUR034

An updated version is now available free of charge.
  • Ver. 034.33  is available.

Basics

Currency Pair: EUR-USD 5 Minute

Display and set the 5-minute chart of EUR-USD.

Adjustments may be necessary depending on the broker.


In particular, entry is controlled by "エンベロープミドル偏差" and the ATR 1H value.


About Envelope Middle Deviation "エンベロープミドル偏差"

is closer to 1.0, the easier it is to enter the market, but at the same time, the rate of being cut-risk increases.


About ATR EntryLimit 

ATR Entry Limit(Level High Filter/1H Period:1st)

ATR Entry Limit(Level Low Filter/1H Period:1st)

The value of ATR Average Period:1st in the upper row is referenced.


Main Parameters ( Lot ・ Maintenance Rate )

Lot (both long and short) : 0.01～/$1,000


新規抑制維持率

New suppression retention rate %: 1,000 or more (recommended value)

新規抑制％増加係数

New suppression retention coefficient % ： 100 or more （Recommended value)


Caution

The behavior may vary from broker.

Please use the tester to confirm the DEMO before using the product.



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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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