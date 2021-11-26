EurUsd Binary Options
- Indicators
- Daniel Joseph Kibe Wangewa -
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 26 November 2021
- Activations: 5
YOU CAN ONLY FOWARD TEST THIS INDICATOR. USE DEMO FOR THIS AND SHARE YOUR RESULTS
This indicator is a combination of different strategies that in theory drive the market.
- Multi-Currency - Using the separate currencies; Euro and Dollar.
- RSI - from the separate currencies I get two different RSI values that are used to measure the market strength and direction
It is important to note that this is not the Holy Grail and you should use a good money management system.
Two signals will appear from this indicator SELL and BUY. Pay attention to the moving RSI on the bottom of the trade platform.
- If the Dot is BLUE and an arrow appears on chart you take a Buy option
- If the Dot is Red and an arrow appears on chart you take a Sell option
Pay attention to the Blue and red lines, The further they appear to be moving away from each other the better the signal.
There are other ways you can trader this indicator including simple crossovers.
PS: If you discover a new pattern, bug, or anything on this Indicator feel free to PM me or email me. Upgrades will be done on a weekly basis to improve the system. Happy Profits