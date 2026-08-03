Indicator is translated from another programing language to MQL. RTI is a powerful toll to identify Trend of chart in an oscillation manner.

here is some notes from original programmer:

Overview

The Relative Trend Index (RTI) developed by Zeiierman is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike some traditional indicators, the RTI boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizing the effects of minor, short-term market fluctuations.



The Relative Trend Index blends trend-following and mean-reverting characteristics, paired with a customizable and intuitive approach to trend strength, and its sensitivity to price action makes this indicator stand out.



Benefits of using this RTI instead of RSI

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Relative Trend Index (RTI) are both powerful technical indicators, each with its own unique strengths.

However, there are key differences that make the RTI arguably more sophisticated and precise, especially when it comes to identifying trends and overbought/oversold (OB/OS) areas.



