Trend Candles
- Indicators
- Shaheen Hassanali
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Know the TREND at first glance.
The ability to see which way the market is heading instantly.
This is a must for all trend traders.
Works on all time frames.
No need to optimise
DOES NOT REPAINT once candle is closed
The Trend Candles are a great tool to replace standard candles. They also help to reduce the clutter on your charts and show you what you need to see - DIRECTION
Join my Telegram Analysis channel ( Free )
You will see how I use my indicators to get in & out of my trades.
https://t.me/TrademasterFX
