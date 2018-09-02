Trend Candles

Know the TREND at first glance. 

 

The ability to see which way the market is heading instantly.

This is a must for all trend traders.

Works on all time frames.

No need to optimise

DOES NOT REPAINT once candle is closed

 

The Trend Candles are a great tool to replace standard candles. They also help to reduce the clutter on your charts and show you what you need to see - DIRECTION


